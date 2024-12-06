Sierra Leone - Canada Trade, Investment and Cultural Show 2025

4220 Steeles Ave W Unit A1-A6

Vaughan, ON L4L 3S8, Canada

Full Registration (Canadian Dollars)
$2,000
Registration Fee Includes: Admission to trade show; Admission to trade and investment conference; Admission to the event’s gala dinner; Airport pick up and drop off; Name badge and lanyard; Admission to the cultural show; Coffee break refreshments; Visa invitation letter for attendees requiring one; One exhibitor booth space.
Partial Payment (Canadian Dollars)
$1,400
Registration Fee Includes: Admission to trade show; Admission to trade and investment conference; Admission to the event’s gala dinner; Airport pick up and drop off; Name badge and lanyard; Admission to the cultural show; Coffee break refreshments; Visa invitation letter for attendees requiring one; One exhibitor booth space.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!