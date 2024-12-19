Dorchester Pet Fest 2025

4939 Hamilton Rd

Dorchester, ON N0L 1G6, Canada

General Admission
CA$10
For ages 16 and older. Valid for single day entrance.
Weekend Pass
CA$15
This ticket will grant you access to both Saturday and Sunday. You will be able to scan the ticket once per day.
Child Admission
CA$5
For children ages 2-15.
Infant Admission
free
For children under 2 years old.
Caregiver Admission
free
This ticket is for the exclusive use of a certified caregiver for a person requiring personal support. It must be purchased with a regular ticket and only 1 caregiver ticket is permitted per regular ticket. Proof of certification may be requested at the gate.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing