Dorchester Pet Fest 2025

For ages 16 and older. Valid for single day entrance.
Weekend Pass
CA$15
This ticket will grant you access to both Saturday and Sunday. You will be able to scan the ticket once per day.
Child Admission
CA$5
For children ages 2-15.
Infant Admission
free
For children under 2 years old.
Caregiver Admission
free
This ticket is for the exclusive use of a certified caregiver for a person requiring personal support. It must be purchased with a regular ticket and only 1 caregiver ticket is permitted per regular ticket. Proof of certification may be requested at the gate.
