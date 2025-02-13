2025 Move to Cure Prince-Albert ALS Walk

We are asking everyone who is interested in attending the Move to Cure Prince-Albert ALS Walk to purchase a ticket. This purchase will provide you with a tax receipt for the total value of your ticket. This ticket is for those who are not diagnosed with ALS.
Walk participants who have ALS
Free
We are asking everyone who is interested in attending the Move to Cure Prince-Albert ALS Walk to purchase a ticket, however for those of you who have ALS, no fee is expected for your participation. You honor us by attending.
