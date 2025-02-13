2025 Move to Cure Saskatoon ALS Walk

We are asking everyone who is interested in attending the Move to Cure Saskatoon ALS Walk to purchase a ticket. This purchase will provide you with a tax receipt for the total value of your ticket. This ticket is for those who are not diagnosed with ALS and does include an ALS t-shirt.
Walk participant (who does have ALS)
Free
We are asking everyone who is interested in attending the Move to Cure Saskatoon ALS Walk to purchase a ticket, however for those of you who have ALS, no fee is expected for your participation. You honor us by attending. This free ticket does include an ALS t-shirt.
5 km run participant
$30
For those of you seeking an additional challenge come take on our 5 km run and help raise funds for ALS in Saskatchewan. This fee does include a NEW ALS t-shirt.
Add a donation for ALS Society of Saskatchewan Inc.
$
