2025 SPONSORSHIP PACKAGE

Sponsor a hole & meet all the guests as they play through.
PREMIUM CIGAR - HOLE SPONSOR
$1,500
Hand out Cigars while playing the green. Sponsor table can be set up at a hole or at the Shotgun start.
HOLE IN ONE SPONSOR
$1,500
ALWAYS A FUN TIME WHILE GOLFING
$100,000 HOLE IN ONE CONTEST SPONSOR
$2,000
Very exciting activity for qualified golfers to take a chance at $100K. Specific introduction & announcement at dinner.
SAFE RIDE HOME SPONSOR
$1,750
Let's all enjoy responsibly. Sponsor logos at all bars & introduction made at evening event.
LUNCH SPONSOR
$1,750
Got the munchies!!!?? Sponsor lunch for the tournament.
PREMIUM DRINK - HOLE SPONSOR
$2,500
Happy juice while golfing - who doesn't love a refreshment during the round.
SIGN SPONSOR
$2,000
Sponsor logo on all tournament signage
CART SPONSORSHIP
$3,000
Sponsor information on all golf carts & rule sheets. Excellent space to advertise with additional info. Please contact us to discuss.
FIRST TEE GIFT SPONSOR - CUSTOM GOLF BALLS
$3,000
Logo to be sent to [email protected]
Our team will coordinate the golf ball design & order.
TEAM PRIZE SPONSOR
$3,200
MULTIPLE PRIZES INCLUDE: 1ST $1200, 2ND $800, 3RD $600, Most Honest $600, Best dressed Men's & Ladies team
ENTERTAINMENT SPONSOR
$2,500
Signage on the Entertainment stage & Bars - TBD
If you have ideas, please let us know & we will help coordinate.
SHOTGUN TOAST SPONSOR
$2,000
Complimentary drink for golfers during opening announcements & Shotgun start. Table with signage & Drinks available for Sponsor to hand out directly to guests.
Sponsor introduced to golfers during opening announcements.
SOLD - PINK BALL CHALLENGE SPONSOR
$500
Pink Ball Game played in addition to the tournament - All teams participate during the round
