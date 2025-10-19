2025-10-18 Sponsors for Nightmare on Mosley Fundraiser

Our goal is to raise funds for local initiatives that empower students in our High schools, through our Student Bursaries Program, and we would be grateful if you could contribute a $25 gift certificate for our prize table.



Your donation will not only help support this worthy cause but will also showcase your business to our attendees, reinforcing your commitment to community engagement.



Gift Certificates can dropped off to WBWBA Secretary, Debra Harrison at 1227 Mosley Street Wasaga Beach.



Thank you for considering our request; we truly appreciate your support.