2025-10-18 Sponsors for Nightmare on Mosley Fundraiser

$1000, Large Logo included in flyer, local shout-outs on our social media & website, 4 Entry Tickets & 4 Drink Tickets Included.
$750, local shout-outs on our social media & on our website, 2 Entry Tickets & 2 Drink Tickets Included.
$500, Local Shout outs on our Social Media pages & website. 2 Entry Tickets & 2 Drink Tickets Included.
$350, Local Shout outs on our Social Media pages & on our website
Local Shoutouts on our Social Media pages and on our website.
E-transfer: [email protected], Subject line 2024 October Nightmare on Mosley Sponsor and "Tomestone".
Make your cheque payable to: Wasaga Beach Women’s Business Association. Memo: Nightmare on Mosley Sponsor. "Tomestone"
Please mail the cheque to Wasaga Beach Women’s Business Association, PO Box 527, Wasaga Beach, ON, L9Z 1A5 OR you can drop it off to WBWBA Secretary, Debra Harrison at 1227 Mosley Street Wasaga Beach.
Prize Donations: Local Shoutouts on our Social Media pages and website. $Value TBD. To donate an item for the Prize Table, Contact WBWBA Secretary, Debra Harrison at [email protected]
Silent Auction: Local Shoutouts on our Social Media pages and website. $Value TBD. To donate an item for the Prize Table, Contact WBWBA Secretary, Debra Harrison at [email protected]
Our goal is to raise funds for local initiatives that empower students in our High schools, through our Student Bursaries Program, and we would be grateful if you could contribute a $25 gift certificate for our prize table.
Your donation will not only help support this worthy cause but will also showcase your business to our attendees, reinforcing your commitment to community engagement.
Gift Certificates can dropped off to WBWBA Secretary, Debra Harrison at 1227 Mosley Street Wasaga Beach.
Thank you for considering our request; we truly appreciate your support.
