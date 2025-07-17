2025 - 2026 Academic Year Memberships and Passes

2025-2026 QSDC Membership - STUDENT
CA$40

STUDENT - Membership holders enjoy FREE entry to all regular Monday Lessons and Socials throughout the academic year (September to April) and Membership privileges, such as discounts to all special events and a vote in the annual QSDC executive election.

2025-2026 QSDC Membership COMMUNITY
CA$75

COMMUNITY - Membership holders enjoy FREE entry to all regular Monday Lessons and Socials throughout the academic year (September to April) and Membership privileges, such as discounts to all special events and a vote in the annual QSDC executive election.

Wednesday Specialty Pass - ALL
CA$25

Pass holders have access to all Wednesday Specialty lessons throughout the 2025 - 2026 academic year (September - April)
**This does not include membership benefits.

Temporary All-Star Item
CA$80

