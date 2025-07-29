2025-2026 IN PERSON & ONLINE RECREATION PROGRAMS

ONLINE Breakfast Club
CA$105

Saturday 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. 30 weeks, starting September 27, ending June 6 - Everybody loves catching up with friends over breakfast! This program is an unstructured “chat room” where participants can keep in touch with friends, new and old.

ONLINE Game Night
CA$105

Monday 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. 30 weeks, starting September 29, ending June 1 - Games can include Pictionary, hangman, matching, I Spy, word scrambles, etc.

ONLINE Bingo Night
CA$110

Wednesday 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. 32 weeks, starting October 1 ending May 27 - Each week, we play numbered or picture bingo, within a pre-determined theme.

IN PERSON The Hangout
CA$375

Friday 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. 30 weeks, starting September 26, ending June 5 - At Lakeside Heights Baptist Church - 275 Braebrook, Pointe-Claire - Every Friday will be a different activity such as art, interactive games, puzzles…

IN PERSON Friday Night Club
CA$300

Friday 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. 30 weeks, starting September 26, ending June 5 - At Maison du Brasseur - 2901 Saint-Joseph, Lachine

IN PERSON Aquatics
CA$375

Monday 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. 30 weeks, starting September 29, ending June 1 - Dorval Aquatics & Sports Complex - 1295 Dawson, Dorval - Participants will need to arrive with their bathing suit on.

IN PERSON Cooking
CA$430

Tuesday 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. 32 weeks, starting September 30, ending June 2 - At Lakeside Heights Baptist Church - 275 Braebrook, Pointe-Claire

IN PERSON Yoga & Movement
CA$280

Wednesday 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. 32 weeks, starting October 1, ending June 3 - At Lakeside Heights Baptist Church, 275 Braebrook, Pointe Claire

IN PERSON Arts and Crafts
CA$430

Thursday 7:30pm to 9:00 p.m. 32 Weeks, starting October 2, ending June 4 - At Angelman Centre - 14400 Gouin Ouest, Pierrefonds

