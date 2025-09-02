eventClosed

2025-2026 Season Subscription

10037 84 Ave NW

Edmonton, AB T6E 2G6, Canada

addExtraDonation

$

Season Subscription – General
CA$50

Receive tickets to the three wonderful concerts of i Coristi's 2025-26 season!
12 years and under are free (see Child Admission to reserve their seats).

Please Note: The season subscription option is for in-person concert admission only. Livestream tickets are sold separately for each concert and will become available in the month of the concert; contact us or visit icoristi.com for details.

Season Subscription – Child
free

Reserve tickets to the three wonderful concerts of i Coristi's 2025-26 season.
For in-person concert admission only.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing