2025 BCAC Membership

General membership is available for individual purchase only.
General members will be entitled to reduced pricing at select BCAC events and are not required to attend and vote at BCAC meetings.
Individual Voting Membership
$20
Valid for one year
Voting membership is available for individual and household purchases. If two or more household members wish to be voting members, please select the household option.
• Voting members will be entitled to reduced pricing at select BCAC events.
• Voting members will have the right to vote on motions during BCAC meetings.
• Voting members are expected to attend meetings regularly, missing no more than three (3) consecutive BCAC general meetings. Should this occur, voting members will be reduced to general membership with no entitlement to a refund on the membership dues. You may return to voting membership status at the following BCAC AGM. Exceptions to this requirement can be made at the discretion of the BCAC Executive.
Household Voting Membership
$30
Valid for one year
Voting membership is available for individual and household purchases. Please select this option if two or more household members wish to be voting members.
• Voting members will be entitled to reduced pricing at select BCAC events.
• Voting members will have the right to vote on motions during BCAC meetings.
• Voting members are expected to attend meetings regularly, missing no more than three (3) consecutive BCAC general meetings. Should this occur, voting members will be reduced to general membership with no entitlement to a refund on the membership dues. You may return to voting membership status at the following BCAC AGM. Exceptions to this requirement can be made at the discretion of the BCAC Executive.
