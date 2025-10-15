Be a light in someone’s winter...

Northern Light ✨ item
Northern Light ✨
$250

FIVE HOLIDAY MEALS to be delivered to seniors at home + support for the YD's community programs in 2026. A charitable tax receipt will be issued for the full amount.

Star 💫 item
Star 💫
$55

ONE HOLIDAY MEAL to be delivered to a senior at home + support for the YD's community programs in 2026. A charitable tax receipt will be issued for the full amount.

Lantern 🎁 item
Lantern 🎁
$30

Buy a GIFT for a senior! Each meal delivery will include a small gift - a little something to remind our members that their community is thinking about them. A charitable tax receipt will be issued for the full amount.

Candle 🕯️ item
Candle 🕯️
$10

We are grateful for all contributions! We will pool these smaller amounts to equal one meal for a senior. A charitable tax receipt will be issued for the full amount.

Add a donation for La Porte jaune / The Yellow Door

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!