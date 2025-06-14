2025 Board | Staff | Volunteer

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Winnipeg, MB R3T, Canada
$
Admission and meal for 1. Only for Board/staff or volunteer.
Admission and meals for a table of 8. Full table with 1 free ticket for board/staff or volunteer.
Admission and meals for a table of 8. Full table with 2 free ticket for board/staff or volunteer. **(Only to be used if 2 volunteers, or board members are waived at the same table, will be refunded if not authorized.).
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