Selah Place Inc.

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Selah Place Inc.

About this event

Sales closed

2025 Board | Staff | Volunteer

Fort Garry

Winnipeg, MB R3T, Canada

Add a donation for Selah Place Inc.

$

General Admission
Free

Admission and meal for 1. Only for Board/staff or volunteer.

1 Ticket waived for a TABLE OF 8
$805

Admission and meals for a table of 8. Full table with 1 free ticket for board/staff or volunteer.

2 Tickets waived for a TABLE OF 8
$690

Admission and meals for a table of 8. Full table with 2 free ticket for board/staff or volunteer. **(Only to be used if 2 volunteers, or board members are waived at the same table, will be refunded if not authorized.).

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