Siskinds LLP

Siskinds LLP

About this event

2025 Brain It On: Cognitive Corporate Challenge

141 Pine Valley Blvd

London, ON N6K 3T6, Canada

Team ticket (Max. 8 members)
Team ticket (Max. 8 members)
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Register a team to compete in the Brain It On Cognitive Corporate Challenge! Team of 6-8 participants.

Individual ticket (Spectator; no games)
Individual ticket (Spectator; no games)
$80

Don't feel like competing in the games but would still like to attend? Purchase this ticket and enjoy a buffet dinner and a drink while cheering on colleagues.

Gold Corporate Sponsorship
Gold Corporate Sponsorship
$5,000

Includes 2 complimentary team registrations, acknowledgements during the event, logo on online event promotions, recognition on all email communications, and corporate name on event A/V screens.

Silver Corporate Sponsorship
Silver Corporate Sponsorship
$4,000

Includes 1 complimentary team registration, acknowledgements during the event, logo on online event promotions, recognition on all email communications, and corporate name on event A/V screens.

Bronze Corporate Sponsorship
Bronze Corporate Sponsorship
$3,000

Includes logo on online event promotions, recognition on all email communications, and corporate name on event A/V screens.

Drink Sponsorship
Drink Sponsorship
$1,500

Logo recognition at the bar and on event drink tickets. 1 x sponsorship available.

Bowling Sponsorship
Bowling Sponsorship
$1,000

Business name on the bowling score screens. 4 x sponsorships available.

Food Sponsorship
Food Sponsorship
$1,000

Signage at food stations. 2 x sponsorships available.

Volunteer Sponsorship
Volunteer Sponsorship
$1,000

Logo featured on volunteer shirts. 2 x sponsorships available.

Cognitive Games Sponsorship
Cognitive Games Sponsorship
$1,000

Signage at Cognitive Games station. 2 x sponsorships available.

Scoreboard Sponsorship
Scoreboard Sponsorship
$1,000

Logo featured on scoreboard screen. 1 x sponsorship available.

Ball Pong Sponsorship
Ball Pong Sponsorship
$700

Signage in Ping Pong room. 1 x sponsorship available.

Laser Tag Sponsorship
Laser Tag Sponsorship
$700

Signage at Laser Tag entrance. 1 x sponsorship available.

Minute-to-Win-It Sponsorship
Minute-to-Win-It Sponsorship
$700

Signage at Minute-to-Win-It game section. 1 x sponsorship available.

