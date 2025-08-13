Hosted by

The Balance Foundation

About this event

Sales closed

2025 Brett Wiese Invitational - Silent Auction

Pick-up location

3519 46th St, Ponoka, AB T4J 1R5, Canada

Mercato Gourmet Restaurant Gift Card item
Mercato Gourmet Restaurant Gift Card item
Mercato Gourmet Restaurant Gift Card
$175

Starting bid

Value: $250


When Victor and Cathy Caracciolo emigrated from Southern Italy in 1961, she found work as a seamstress and he as a bartender. After years of hard work and dedicated saving they opened the Italian Centre Shop, a grocery store in Bridgeland that would become the heart of the community for 30 years.


In 2005, encouraged by their son Dominic, Cathy and Victor moved their grocery to the heart of the city. Before long Mercato Mission would soon add a full-service restaurant, instantly transforming the culinary scene on Calgary’s 4th street.


Hard work, fierce passion and unmatched quality is what’s set Mercato apart for 46 years. When Victor passed in 2017, Calgary lost a culinary and cultural icon. But you can still find Mamma Cathy in the kitchen at Mercato almost every day, preparing fresh meals for the extended family of customers she loves.


Donated by Remax House of Real Estate

Guided Bow River Fly Fishing Experience item
Guided Bow River Fly Fishing Experience item
Guided Bow River Fly Fishing Experience
$450

Starting bid

Value: $750


Grab a pal and experience a world class trout fishery for a full day of guided fly fishing courtesy of River Cowboys Fly Outfitters.


Known for its unique trout characteristics, picturesque Southern Alberta vistas and some of the largest river trout around, the Bow River is a magnificent water body that anglers from around the world flock too each year.


Trip Includes:

  • Full Day
  • 2 x Angler Spots
  • Guide & Drift Boat
  • Gear
  • Lunch
  • Transport from Meeting Location

*Excludes Guide Gratuities (recommend budgeting for 20% of actual trip value)

*Valid through 2025/2026


Donated by River Cowboys Fly Outfitters

Skylight Digital Picture Frame item
Skylight Digital Picture Frame
$75

Starting bid

Value: $129


Skylight Digital Picture Frame - Wifi Enabled, load from phone, touch screen digital display.


10" Screen


Donated by Marshal Rae Holdings.

Wine Basket w/ Table item
Wine Basket w/ Table
$50

Starting bid

Value: $100


Includes wine + table and drinkware.


Donated by Marshal Rae Holdings.

Picnic Basket item
Picnic Basket item
Picnic Basket
$35

Starting bid

Value: $89

  • Premium quality all-in-one picnic backpack with comfortable padded straps for extra comfort and multiple storage compartments for your convenience.Great for trips to the park - outdoor concerts - beach -and hiking, Be proud to present for any occasion!
  • Includes:4×stainless steel knives, forks, spoons, dinner plates, cotton napkins, wine glasses &1 x cheese/butter knife ,bottle opener ,plastic chopping board&2 x salt/pepper shakers + waterproof back fleece picnic blanket (size 45x53 inch)
  • Picnic food storage compartment is 15% bigger than competitors with premium insulation lining for foods to stay warm or cooler longer. A detachable big side zipper closure insulated bottle/wine cooler to carry a large bottle of wine/water securely. along with a large 45x53 inch waterproof back fleece picnic blanket.
  • Features soft padded shoulder straps for comfort and a top-mounted carry handle.Size:16.5" high x 13.7" wide x 7" deep.The bag contains a cold storage compartment to store your picnic foods in such as sandwiches, cold meats and cakes this will keep your food fresh and cool for a long time.


Donated by The Balance Foundation.

Milwaukee Tool Set item
Milwaukee Tool Set
$250

Starting bid

Value: $500


M18 18V Li-Ion Hammer Drill, Impact Driver, Sawzall, Circular Saw w/ 2 Batteries.

  1. 2607-20): 4-Pole Frameless Motor features a robust design combined with rare-earth magnets for longer life, best-in-class 500 in-lbs of torque and 0-400/0-1,800 RPM
  2. (2656-20): Delivers up to 2,750 RPM, 3,450 IPM and 1,500 in-lbs of fastening torque
  3. (2630-20) 6-1/2 in. Circular saw that is designed to provide powerful lightweight cutting for a variety of applications including plumbing, electrical, framing, finishing and carpentry
  4. (2621-20): SAWZALL reciprocating saw delivers unmatched durability, speed, and run-time with stroke length 1-1/8 in. and a gear-protecting clutch.
  5. M18 REDLITHIUM 3.0Ah XC extended capacity battery is designed with superior pack construction, electronics, and performance to optimize work per charge and work over pack life
  6. REDLINK intelligence: provides optimized performance and overload protection using total system communication between tool, battery and charger
  7. 5-year warranty on tools, 3-year warranty on M18 batteries
  8. Includes: (1) M18 1/2" Hammer Drill (2607-20), (1) M18 1/4" Hex Impact Driver (2656-20), (1) M18 Sawzall Recip Saw (2621-20), (1) M18 6-1/2" Circ Saw (2630-20) (2) M18 XC3.0 Battery (48-11-1828), (1) M18 &amp; M12 Charger (48-59-1812)

Donated by Tricon Lacombe.

Yeti Roadie 32 Wheeled Cooler item
Yeti Roadie 32 Wheeled Cooler
$250

Starting bid

Value: $500

Roll to tailgates, tournaments, and camping trips.

  • Fits 50 cans (only)
  • Fits 16 kg of ice (only)
  • One removable dry goods basket included

Donated by BMO Nesbitt Burns.

Ooni Pizza Oven Package item
Ooni Pizza Oven Package item
Ooni Pizza Oven Package
$700

Starting bid

Value: $1400


Ooni Koda 2 Pro Blue Pizza Oven

  • Stainless steel oven with blue powdercoat
  • Cordierite baking stone
  • Heats up to 950°F
  • Cooks an 18" pizza
  • Ooni G2 Gas Technology™ delivers even, consistent heat across the oven for 1-turn pizza cooking
  • Tapered dual-flame burner with precision-tuned flame size and placement
  • Comes with digital probe for achieving the ultimate temperature control for cooking meat
  • Ooni Connect™ Digital Temperature Hub monitors internal oven temperatures and displays it on front-mounted screen or sends it to smartphone via Bluetooth
  • Bluetooth connectivity sends timer and temperature alerts to your smartphone
  • Powered by propane gas (not included)
  • Stainless steel construction

Comes with Oonie Pizza Peel, Cover and Thermometer.


Donated by The Balance Foundation.

Fettercairn 16 Yr Old Scotch item
Fettercairn 16 Yr Old Scotch
$75

Starting bid

Value: $150


Each release of Fettercairn 16 year old single malt will showcase a maturation journey that enhances the tropical distillery character derived from the copper cooling ring distillation process. The 2022 release brings together spirit from Sherry matured and Sherry finished casks. A hand-picked trilogy of 1st and 2nd fill Oloroso, Pedro Ximenez and ex-Bourbon casks finely balanced to accentuate the beauty of the tropical house style.


Donated by Marshal Rae Holdings.

Routine Natural Skin Care Package item
Routine Natural Skin Care Package
$80

Starting bid

Value: $175


Includes:

  • Night Face Base Layer
  • Deodorant
  • Toothpaste
  • Natural Mist
  • Lotion

Routine is a natural skincare manufacturer based in Calgary, AB.


Donated by Town Hospitality Group.

Kananaskis Golf Course Gift Card item
Kananaskis Golf Course Gift Card
$200

Starting bid

Value: $400


Gift card for Kananaskis Golf Course.


Donated by Phil Bamber Real Estate.

Oilers @ Flames - Dec 27 item
Oilers @ Flames - Dec 27
$250

Starting bid

Value: $450


Battle of Alberta, Dec 27th in Calgary, AB.


2 Seats Lower Bowl (Section 113).


Donated by The Balance Foundation.

Deville Coffee Package item
Deville Coffee Package item
Deville Coffee Package
$75

Starting bid

Value: $200


5lb Bag of Deville Gourmet Coffee Beans

AeroPress Compact Travel Coffee System


Donated by Park Royal Deville.

VannyVee Sports Package item
VannyVee Sports Package item
VannyVee Sports Package item
VannyVee Sports Package
$60

Starting bid

Value: $130


  • Three Jack Perforated Snapback Hat
  • Tiger Tee Caddy
  • Gopher Tee Caddy

Donated by VannyVee Sports.

Scotch Package item
Scotch Package
$250

Starting bid

Value: 500

  • 3 bottles of Scotch Whiskey
    • Lagavulin 16
    • Bowmore 15
    • Balvenie 14
  • Ice cube tracy
  • 2 cugars


Donated by Tim & Jackie Corkery

Date Night Package item
Date Night Package
$125

Starting bid

Value: $300


  • Bottle of white wine
  • $50 Gift card for Cineplex
  • $200 Gift card for Ruth's Kris Steakhouse


Donated by: Brad and Tannis Diesen

MASTER Chef Tabletop Outdoor Pizza Oven item
MASTER Chef Tabletop Outdoor Pizza Oven
$150

Starting bid

Value: $250


The MASTER Chef Portable Pizza Oven helps you create artisan-style pizza in your own backyard in minutes. This portable pizza oven features a quick-start ignition and adjustable temperature control and gauge. With a max temperature of 900 degrees Fahrenheit and a cordierite pizza stone, this pizza oven quickly bakes pizzas and consistently draws out moisture for delicious crispy crusts every time. The non-slip feet provide stability on any surface and easily collapses for convenient storage and transport using the included protective carrying cover, so you can make pizza in your backyard, at the cottage or at your next outing.


Donated by All Weld Manufacturing.

