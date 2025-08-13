2025 Brett Wiese Invitational - Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Value: $250
When Victor and Cathy Caracciolo emigrated from Southern Italy in 1961, she found work as a seamstress and he as a bartender. After years of hard work and dedicated saving they opened the Italian Centre Shop, a grocery store in Bridgeland that would become the heart of the community for 30 years.
In 2005, encouraged by their son Dominic, Cathy and Victor moved their grocery to the heart of the city. Before long Mercato Mission would soon add a full-service restaurant, instantly transforming the culinary scene on Calgary’s 4th street.
Hard work, fierce passion and unmatched quality is what’s set Mercato apart for 46 years. When Victor passed in 2017, Calgary lost a culinary and cultural icon. But you can still find Mamma Cathy in the kitchen at Mercato almost every day, preparing fresh meals for the extended family of customers she loves.
Donated by Remax House of Real Estate
Starting bid
Value: $250
When Victor and Cathy Caracciolo emigrated from Southern Italy in 1961, she found work as a seamstress and he as a bartender. After years of hard work and dedicated saving they opened the Italian Centre Shop, a grocery store in Bridgeland that would become the heart of the community for 30 years.
In 2005, encouraged by their son Dominic, Cathy and Victor moved their grocery to the heart of the city. Before long Mercato Mission would soon add a full-service restaurant, instantly transforming the culinary scene on Calgary’s 4th street.
Hard work, fierce passion and unmatched quality is what’s set Mercato apart for 46 years. When Victor passed in 2017, Calgary lost a culinary and cultural icon. But you can still find Mamma Cathy in the kitchen at Mercato almost every day, preparing fresh meals for the extended family of customers she loves.
Donated by Remax House of Real Estate
Starting bid
Value: $750
Grab a pal and experience a world class trout fishery for a full day of guided fly fishing courtesy of River Cowboys Fly Outfitters.
Known for its unique trout characteristics, picturesque Southern Alberta vistas and some of the largest river trout around, the Bow River is a magnificent water body that anglers from around the world flock too each year.
Trip Includes:
*Excludes Guide Gratuities (recommend budgeting for 20% of actual trip value)
*Valid through 2025/2026
Donated by River Cowboys Fly Outfitters
Starting bid
Value: $129
Skylight Digital Picture Frame - Wifi Enabled, load from phone, touch screen digital display.
10" Screen
Donated by Marshal Rae Holdings.
Starting bid
Value: $100
Includes wine + table and drinkware.
Donated by Marshal Rae Holdings.
Starting bid
Value: $89
Donated by The Balance Foundation.
Starting bid
Value: $500
M18 18V Li-Ion Hammer Drill, Impact Driver, Sawzall, Circular Saw w/ 2 Batteries.
Donated by Tricon Lacombe.
Starting bid
Value: $500
Roll to tailgates, tournaments, and camping trips.
Donated by BMO Nesbitt Burns.
Starting bid
Value: $1400
Ooni Koda 2 Pro Blue Pizza Oven
Comes with Oonie Pizza Peel, Cover and Thermometer.
Donated by The Balance Foundation.
Starting bid
Value: $150
Each release of Fettercairn 16 year old single malt will showcase a maturation journey that enhances the tropical distillery character derived from the copper cooling ring distillation process. The 2022 release brings together spirit from Sherry matured and Sherry finished casks. A hand-picked trilogy of 1st and 2nd fill Oloroso, Pedro Ximenez and ex-Bourbon casks finely balanced to accentuate the beauty of the tropical house style.
Donated by Marshal Rae Holdings.
Starting bid
Value: $175
Includes:
Routine is a natural skincare manufacturer based in Calgary, AB.
Donated by Town Hospitality Group.
Starting bid
Value: $400
Gift card for Kananaskis Golf Course.
Donated by Phil Bamber Real Estate.
Starting bid
Value: $450
Battle of Alberta, Dec 27th in Calgary, AB.
2 Seats Lower Bowl (Section 113).
Donated by The Balance Foundation.
Starting bid
Value: $200
5lb Bag of Deville Gourmet Coffee Beans
AeroPress Compact Travel Coffee System
Donated by Park Royal Deville.
Starting bid
Value: $130
Donated by VannyVee Sports.
Starting bid
Value: 500
Donated by Tim & Jackie Corkery
Starting bid
Value: $300
Donated by: Brad and Tannis Diesen
Starting bid
Value: $250
The MASTER Chef Portable Pizza Oven helps you create artisan-style pizza in your own backyard in minutes. This portable pizza oven features a quick-start ignition and adjustable temperature control and gauge. With a max temperature of 900 degrees Fahrenheit and a cordierite pizza stone, this pizza oven quickly bakes pizzas and consistently draws out moisture for delicious crispy crusts every time. The non-slip feet provide stability on any surface and easily collapses for convenient storage and transport using the included protective carrying cover, so you can make pizza in your backyard, at the cottage or at your next outing.
Donated by All Weld Manufacturing.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!