2025 Business of the Year Awards

7825 51 St #1759

Cold Lake, AB T9M 0B6, Canada

Regular Rate
CA$131.25

This is the non-member rate. For Cold lake Chamber Members, Please choose the "Member Rate" below To become a member of the Cold Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce, please call 780.594.4747 Inclusive of GST

Member Rate
CA$120.75

This rate is for Members of the Cold Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce. If you are not a member and would like to become one, please contact our office at 780.594.4747 and a team member will assist you. Inclusive of GST

Table Sponsorship
CA$1,176

Secure a table of 8 for your company.

Sponsorship Includes:

Social Media Shout Outs;

Listing in the evening program;

Listing in the Presentation

Inclusive of GST

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing