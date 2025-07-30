2025 Business of the Year Awards

This is the non-member rate. For Cold lake Chamber Members, Please choose the "Member Rate" below To become a member of the Cold Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce, please call 780.594.4747 Inclusive of GST
This rate is for Members of the Cold Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce. If you are not a member and would like to become one, please contact our office at 780.594.4747 and a team member will assist you. Inclusive of GST
Secure a table of 8 for your company.
Sponsorship Includes:
Social Media Shout Outs;
Listing in the evening program;
Listing in the Presentation
Inclusive of GST
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing