Sponsor the 2025 Calgary Volunteer Fair

Calgary Volunteer Fair presented by [YOUR NAME GOES HERE], includes the benefits of other tiers, as well as these extras:
your Logo on Calgary Volunteer Fair promotional materials; Brand and product promotion during the event
and through social media; Distinct/exclusive recognition (min. 10 times) of your sponsorship and organisation on various social media platforms; and more. Please see sponsorship package for full details.
Calgary Volunteer Fair presented by [YOUR NAME GOES HERE], includes the benefits of other tiers, as well as these extras:
your Logo on Calgary Volunteer Fair promotional materials; Brand and product promotion during the event
and through social media; Distinct/exclusive recognition (min. 10 times) of your sponsorship and organisation on various social media platforms; and more. Please see sponsorship package for full details.
Champion of the Fair
CA$2,000
Become a Champion of the Fair and you'll receive the benefits of a Friend, as well as premium logo placement on advertisements, and minimum of 10 shared social media posts to recognise your sponsorship and organisation.
Please see sponsorship package for full details.
Become a Champion of the Fair and you'll receive the benefits of a Friend, as well as premium logo placement on advertisements, and minimum of 10 shared social media posts to recognise your sponsorship and organisation.
Please see sponsorship package for full details.
Friend of the Fair
CA$1,000
Become a Friend of the Fair and we'll acknowledge your support at our event, your logo will be added to our website, you'll have a chance to boost your company's volunteer efforts, and we'll include your company in at least 5 social media posts to recognise your support. Please see sponsorship package for full details.
Become a Friend of the Fair and we'll acknowledge your support at our event, your logo will be added to our website, you'll have a chance to boost your company's volunteer efforts, and we'll include your company in at least 5 social media posts to recognise your support. Please see sponsorship package for full details.