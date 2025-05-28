Festival canadien de cinéma jeunesse | Canadian Youth Film Festival
About this event
2025 Canadian Youth Film Festival
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General admission
Free
This event is free and entirely run by volunteers. We rely on donations to keep the festival going. Please consider supporting us with a donation so we can continue to inspire young filmmakers with another edition in 2026. Thank you!
This event is free and entirely run by volunteers. We rely on donations to keep the festival going. Please consider supporting us with a donation so we can continue to inspire young filmmakers with another edition in 2026. Thank you!
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