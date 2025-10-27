ASSOCIATION OF CENTRAL ALBERTA YOUTH FOR CHRIST

ASSOCIATION OF CENTRAL ALBERTA YOUTH FOR CHRIST

2025 CAYU Fundraising Banquet Silent Auction

Timber Coffee Co. Cinnamon Buns Certificate item
Timber Coffee Co. Cinnamon Buns Certificate
$40

Starting bid

Items Included: 2 Certificates for a dozen Timber Cinnamon Buns
The funds from this item go directly to our Timber Coffee Shop.


Donated by: Timber Coffee Co.

Fair Market Value: $132

Gift Certificate To Royal Tyrrell Museum
$30

Starting bid

Items Included: One Day Family Admission Pass (2 adults and their children 7-17, maximum 8 children)
The funds from this item go directly to YU Adventures.

Donated by: Royal Tyrrell Museum

Fair Market Value: $50

JBL Xtreme 4 Bluetooth Speaker
$120

Starting bid

Items Included: The JBL Xtreme 4 portable waterproof speaker delivers next-level massive JBL Pro Sound Bluetooth Speaker
The funds from this item go directly to YU Adventures.


Donated by: Tantec Electronics LTD.

Fair Market Value: $350

Timber Coffee Gift Basket
$80

Starting bid

Items Included: Timber Snap Back Hat, Timber Toque, 3 bags of Coffee, 2 Tin Timber Mugs, Timber Travel Mug, Chemex Pour Over and filters, Monogram Instant Coffees, Timber Tote, and Mama's Heart Candle in "The Creamery".
The funds from this item go directly to our Timber Coffee Shop


Donated by: Timber Coffee Co.
Fair Market Value: $350

Tamrack Firewood - Half cord
$120

Starting bid

Description: Tamrack Firewood - Half cord. No delivery available. Must be picked up at Firewood On Hi-way 53.

Must be picked up by December 31st, 2025.


The funds from this item go directly to help provide affordable counselling for youth and young families.


Donated by: Firewood On Hi-way 53

Fair Market Value: $200

Tamrack Firewood - Full cord
$160

Starting bid

Description: Tamrack Firewood - Full cord. No delivery available. Must be picked up at Firewood On Hi-way 53. (2 half cord certificates, can redeem a half a cord at a time.)

Must be picked up by December 31st, 2025.

The funds from this item go directly to our Young Families Program.


Donated by: Firewood On Hi-way 53

Fair Market Value: $400

2 Tickets Edmonton Oilers vs. Seattle Kraken
$200

Starting bid

Items Included: 2 club seat tickets to Edmonton Oilers vs. Seattle Kraken on December 4th. $50 Oilers Bucks Certificate included and Oilers Blanket. The funds from this item go directly to our General Fund.


Donated by: Jane Wierzba ReMax Real Estate Central Alberta

Fair Marke Value: $850

Ona Italian Basket
$60

Starting bid

Items Included: 2 Artisan Pastas, 2 Sauces, Mandy's Olive Oil, Risotto Mix, Ravioli Mold and Rolling Pin
The funds from this item go directly to our Young Families Program.


Donated by: Ona

Fair Market Value: $115

Pottery Mugs and Coffee Basket
$35

Starting bid

Items Included: 2 Handmade Pottery Mugs, Tea Tray, Coffee Beans.
The funds from this item go directly to help provide affordable counselling for youth and young families.


Donated by: CinBar Pottery

Fair Market Value: $75

Handcrafted Wooden Bowl & Salt Chest item
Handcrafted Wooden Bowl & Salt Chest
$35

Starting bid

Items Included: 1 Handmade Wooden Bowls, and 1 Salt Chest handcrafted from cherry wood.
The funds from this item go directly to our General Fund.


Donated by: Kevin K.

Fair Market Value: $80

Tamrack Firewood - Half cord
$120

Starting bid

Description: Tamrack Firewood - Half cord. No delivery available. Must be picked up at Firewood On Hi-way 53.

Must be picked up by December 31st, 2025.

The funds from this item go directly to our General Fund.


Donated by: Firewood On Hi-way 53

Fair Market Value: $200

Year Worth of Candles item
Year Worth of Candles
$75

Starting bid

Items Included: 12 Handmade Soy Wax Candles. 10oz/50 hour burn time.

Scents Include: Fireside Fig x2, Brownies and Ice cream, Crisp Leaves, Grandma’s Kitchen, Hot Apple Cider, Orchid Ember, Pumpkin Spice, Chai Latte, The Creamery, Candied Spice, Heirloom Knits.
The funds from this item go directly to our Housing Program.


Donated by: Mama's Heart Candles

Fair Market Value: $300

2 Tickets Sylvan Lake Gulls item
2 Tickets Sylvan Lake Gulls
$40

Starting bid

Items Included: 2 Tickets to Sylvan Lake Gulls Game. Any midweek game during the season.
The funds from this item go directly to help support our Youth Engagement Programs.


Donated by: Sylvan Lake Gulls

Fair Market Value: $60

4 Tickets to Rebels Game
$80

Starting bid

Items Included: 4 Tickets to Red Deer Rebels Hockey Game. Rebels game is Friday Nov 28, Red Deer Rebels vs Edmonton Oil Kings.


The funds from this item go directly to our Housing Program.


Donated by: Charles Powell

Fair Market Value: $122

Autographed Rebels Hockey Stick
$20

Starting bid

Items Included: Autographed Rebels Hockey Stick


The funds from this item go directly to help support our General Fund.


Donated by: Red Deer Rebels

Fair Market Value: $50

2 Tickets to Edmonton Oilers vs Tampa Bay Lightning
$80

Starting bid

Items Included: Two tickets to Hockey Game. March 21, 2026 Section 234, row 8,


The funds from this item go directly to help support our Youth Engagement Programs.


Donated by: John Babbitt

Fair Market Value: $330

All-Inclusive Steambath for Two
$35

Starting bid

Items Included: Certificate for an all-inclusive steambath for two to Totally Refreshed Steam and Spa.

The funds from this item go directly to help provide affordable counselling for youth and young families.


Donated by: Totally Refreshed Steam and Spa

Fair Market Value: $55

Ninja Cold Press Juicer Pro
$120

Starting bid

Items Included: Ninja Cold Press Juicer Pro
The funds from this item go directly to help support Timber Coffee Co.


Fair Market Value: $200

Gift Certificate To Discovery Wildlife Park
$150

Starting bid

Items Included: 6 Child and 6 Adult Admission Passes

The funds from this item go directly to Young Families programs.


Donated by: Discovery Wildlife Park
Fair Market Value: $240

Gift Certificate To Calaway Park item
Gift Certificate To Calaway Park
$90

Starting bid

Items Included: 4 one-day tickets for the 2026 Season
The funds from this item go directly to YU Adventures.


Donated by: Calaway Park

Fair Market Value: $227

Blackstone Grill & Accessories item
Blackstone Grill & Accessories
$180

Starting bid

Items Included: 22-in Tabletop Griddle. This flat-top grill's portable design makes it perfect to take on adventures. Also includes 27 piece Griddle Accessories Kit for Blackstone.
The funds from this item go directly to our General Fund.


Donated by: River Valley Wedding Venue

Fair Market Value: $360

Makita Cordless Jig Saw with Brushless Motor
$150

Starting bid

Items Included: Makita Cordless Jig Saw with Brushless Motor. (no battery included)
The funds from this item go directly to our Youth Engagement Programs.


Donated by: Melody Campbell

Fair Market Value: $320

2 Handmade Scarfs item
2 Handmade Scarfs
$10

Starting bid

Items Included: 2 Handwoven Scarfs.

The funds from this item go directly to our Housing Program.


Donated by: Kelly Bell
Fair Market Value: $30

Vintage 2024 STINGRAY 30 Putter item
Vintage 2024 STINGRAY 30 Putter
$70

Starting bid

Items Included: The COBRA STINGRAY putter blends classic shaping with modern performance in an oversized mallet design. Right handed.

The funds from this item go directly to our General Fund.


Donated by: Anonymous
Fair Market Value: $280

