2025 CAYU Fundraising Banquet Silent Auction

Items Included: Timber Snap Back Hat, Timber Toque, 3 bags of Coffee, 2 Tin Timber Mugs, Timber Travel Mug, Chemex Pour Over and filters, Monogram Instant Coffees, Timber Tote, and Mama's Heart Candle in "The Creamery".

The funds from this item go directly to our Timber Coffee Shop





Donated by: Timber Coffee Co.

Fair Market Value: $350