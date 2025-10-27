2025 CAYU Fundraising Banquet Silent Auction

Hosted by
Items Included: 2 Certificates for a dozen Timber Cinnamon Buns
The funds from this item go directly to our Timber Coffee Shop.
Donated by: Timber Coffee Co.
Fair Market Value: $132
Items Included: One Day Family Admission Pass (2 adults and their children 7-17, maximum 8 children)
The funds from this item go directly to YU Adventures.
Donated by: Royal Tyrrell Museum
Fair Market Value: $50
Items Included: The JBL Xtreme 4 portable waterproof speaker delivers next-level massive JBL Pro Sound Bluetooth Speaker
The funds from this item go directly to YU Adventures.
Donated by: Tantec Electronics LTD.
Fair Market Value: $350
Items Included: Timber Snap Back Hat, Timber Toque, 3 bags of Coffee, 2 Tin Timber Mugs, Timber Travel Mug, Chemex Pour Over and filters, Monogram Instant Coffees, Timber Tote, and Mama's Heart Candle in "The Creamery".
The funds from this item go directly to our Timber Coffee Shop
Donated by: Timber Coffee Co.
Fair Market Value: $350
Description: Tamrack Firewood - Half cord. No delivery available. Must be picked up at Firewood On Hi-way 53.
Must be picked up by December 31st, 2025.
The funds from this item go directly to help provide affordable counselling for youth and young families.
Donated by: Firewood On Hi-way 53
Fair Market Value: $200
Description: Tamrack Firewood - Full cord. No delivery available. Must be picked up at Firewood On Hi-way 53. (2 half cord certificates, can redeem a half a cord at a time.)
Must be picked up by December 31st, 2025.
The funds from this item go directly to our Young Families Program.
Donated by: Firewood On Hi-way 53
Fair Market Value: $400
Items Included: 2 club seat tickets to Edmonton Oilers vs. Seattle Kraken on December 4th. $50 Oilers Bucks Certificate included and Oilers Blanket. The funds from this item go directly to our General Fund.
Donated by: Jane Wierzba ReMax Real Estate Central Alberta
Fair Marke Value: $850
Items Included: 2 Artisan Pastas, 2 Sauces, Mandy's Olive Oil, Risotto Mix, Ravioli Mold and Rolling Pin
The funds from this item go directly to our Young Families Program.
Donated by: Ona
Fair Market Value: $115
Items Included: 2 Handmade Pottery Mugs, Tea Tray, Coffee Beans.
The funds from this item go directly to help provide affordable counselling for youth and young families.
Donated by: CinBar Pottery
Fair Market Value: $75
Items Included: 1 Handmade Wooden Bowls, and 1 Salt Chest handcrafted from cherry wood.
The funds from this item go directly to our General Fund.
Donated by: Kevin K.
Fair Market Value: $80
Description: Tamrack Firewood - Half cord. No delivery available. Must be picked up at Firewood On Hi-way 53.
Must be picked up by December 31st, 2025.
The funds from this item go directly to our General Fund.
Donated by: Firewood On Hi-way 53
Fair Market Value: $200
Items Included: 12 Handmade Soy Wax Candles. 10oz/50 hour burn time.
Scents Include: Fireside Fig x2, Brownies and Ice cream, Crisp Leaves, Grandma’s Kitchen, Hot Apple Cider, Orchid Ember, Pumpkin Spice, Chai Latte, The Creamery, Candied Spice, Heirloom Knits.
The funds from this item go directly to our Housing Program.
Donated by: Mama's Heart Candles
Fair Market Value: $300
Items Included: 2 Tickets to Sylvan Lake Gulls Game. Any midweek game during the season.
The funds from this item go directly to help support our Youth Engagement Programs.
Donated by: Sylvan Lake Gulls
Fair Market Value: $60
Items Included: 4 Tickets to Red Deer Rebels Hockey Game. Rebels game is Friday Nov 28, Red Deer Rebels vs Edmonton Oil Kings.
The funds from this item go directly to our Housing Program.
Donated by: Charles Powell
Fair Market Value: $122
Items Included: Autographed Rebels Hockey Stick
The funds from this item go directly to help support our General Fund.
Donated by: Red Deer Rebels
Fair Market Value: $50
Items Included: Two tickets to Hockey Game. March 21, 2026 Section 234, row 8,
The funds from this item go directly to help support our Youth Engagement Programs.
Donated by: John Babbitt
Fair Market Value: $330
Items Included: Certificate for an all-inclusive steambath for two to Totally Refreshed Steam and Spa.
The funds from this item go directly to help provide affordable counselling for youth and young families.
Donated by: Totally Refreshed Steam and Spa
Fair Market Value: $55
Items Included: Ninja Cold Press Juicer Pro
The funds from this item go directly to help support Timber Coffee Co.
Fair Market Value: $200
Items Included: 6 Child and 6 Adult Admission Passes
The funds from this item go directly to Young Families programs.
Donated by: Discovery Wildlife Park
Fair Market Value: $240
Items Included: 4 one-day tickets for the 2026 Season
The funds from this item go directly to YU Adventures.
Donated by: Calaway Park
Fair Market Value: $227
Items Included: 22-in Tabletop Griddle. This flat-top grill's portable design makes it perfect to take on adventures. Also includes 27 piece Griddle Accessories Kit for Blackstone.
The funds from this item go directly to our General Fund.
Donated by: River Valley Wedding Venue
Fair Market Value: $360
Items Included: Makita Cordless Jig Saw with Brushless Motor. (no battery included)
The funds from this item go directly to our Youth Engagement Programs.
Donated by: Melody Campbell
Fair Market Value: $320
Items Included: 2 Handwoven Scarfs.
The funds from this item go directly to our Housing Program.
Donated by: Kelly Bell
Fair Market Value: $30
Items Included: The COBRA STINGRAY putter blends classic shaping with modern performance in an oversized mallet design. Right handed.
The funds from this item go directly to our General Fund.
Donated by: Anonymous
Fair Market Value: $280
