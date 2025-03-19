2025 CCCM Conference Registration Form

Conference registration cost includes: speaker stipends as well as breakfast and lunch on three days, supper on our opening night and the banquet on the closing evening.
This is a 50% off rate for CCCM members
Conference registration cost includes: speaker stipends as well as breakfast and lunch on three days, supper on our opening night and the banquet on the closing evening.
This is a 50% off rate for CCCM members
Non CCCM Member
$450
Conference registration cost includes: speaker stipends as well as breakfast and lunch on three days, supper on our opening night and the banquet on the closing evening.
Conference registration cost includes: speaker stipends as well as breakfast and lunch on three days, supper on our opening night and the banquet on the closing evening.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!