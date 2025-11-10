MENA & Muslim Youth Fundraiser for Gaza

This campaign provides direct support to children and displaced families in Gaza by offering food, clean water, shelter, medical aid, and warm clothing as winter approaches.
Your contributions will go directly toward a community fund that provides assistance to Gazan individuals and families based on their needs
Your donations can help cover essential expenses such as groceries, bills, transit passes, and other basic necessities.
During the summer of 2024, 13 student activists occupied the McGill James Admin Building to demand divestment from Genocide in Palestine. In response, students were met with riot police, tear gas, batons, and handcuffs.
13 people are now facing criminal charges: 11 counts each, punishable with potential prison time and requiring a team of four lawyers with an estimated cost of $40,000. We are asking for your support in fighting these charge, by contributing to their legal fundraising efforts.
Raising unconditional funding for cooperative farms in Palestine through grassroots efforts.
