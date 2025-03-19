2025 Community Garden Registration

Please consider giving a $1 donation to zeffy.com for the use of their service, in order to keep this platform free for WLA to use. To do this, when prompted with the request to "Support the 100% free Canadian platform we use! ", choose "Other" from the dropdown menu. You will be given a box where you can enter a custom donation amount.
Half Plot Rental
CA$15
Full Plot Turkey Mushroom Manure Application
CA$20
A measured amount of manure (calculated based on your plot size) will be distributed evenly onto your plot. If you are having your plot tilled, the manure will be distributed first, then tilled in. If you would like to clear your plot of weeds in preparation, please do so by April 25.
Half Plot Turkey Mushroom Manure Application
CA$15
A measured amount of manure (calculated based on your plot size) will be distributed evenly onto your plot. If you are having your plot tilled, the manure will be distributed first, then tilled in. If you would like to clear your plot of weeds in preparation, please do so by April 25.
3-Way Garden Soil
CA$6
Cost is $6.50/30L bag of 3-Way Garden Soil.
Full Plot Rototilling Service
CA$15
Plot will be tilled as is. If you would like to clear your plot of weeds in preparation, please do so by April 25.
Half Plot Rototilling Service
CA$10
Plot will be tilled as is. If you would like to clear your plot of weeds in preparation, please do so by April 25.
