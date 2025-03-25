2025 Denman Readers and Writers Festival

Includes all Main Stage and Solo Readings, but EXCLUDES the Writing Week, Workshops & Meals
Includes all Main Stage and Solo Readings, but EXCLUDES the Writing Week, Workshops & Meals
Friday Full-Day Pass
$85
*schedule is subject to change* Our opening ceremony starts things off at 9:30, followed by Adam Shoalts and Fiona Tinwei Lam before lunch. Afternoon solos include Caroline Adderson, John Vaillant, and Sarah Leavitt. Evening main stage will be Lenore Newman, Janika Oza and Timothy Taylor in conversation with moderator Evelyn Gillespie.
*schedule is subject to change* Our opening ceremony starts things off at 9:30, followed by Adam Shoalts and Fiona Tinwei Lam before lunch. Afternoon solos include Caroline Adderson, John Vaillant, and Sarah Leavitt. Evening main stage will be Lenore Newman, Janika Oza and Timothy Taylor in conversation with moderator Evelyn Gillespie.
Friday Evening Mainstage 7:30 – 9:00 pm
$35
Lenore Newman, Janika Oza, and Timothy Taylor in conversation with moderator Evelyn Gillespie.
Lenore Newman, Janika Oza, and Timothy Taylor in conversation with moderator Evelyn Gillespie.
Saturday Full-Day Pass
$85
*schedule is subject to change* Saturday's solo sessions include Drew Hayden Taylor and Janika Oza for the morning. After lunch we'll have Timothy Taylor, Lenore Newman, and the Denman Writers. The evening main stage is with Caroline Adderson, Sarah Leavitt, Fiona Tinwei Lam moderated by Stephanie Slater entitled "Diving into Darkness to find our humanity/joy/compassion"
*schedule is subject to change* Saturday's solo sessions include Drew Hayden Taylor and Janika Oza for the morning. After lunch we'll have Timothy Taylor, Lenore Newman, and the Denman Writers. The evening main stage is with Caroline Adderson, Sarah Leavitt, Fiona Tinwei Lam moderated by Stephanie Slater entitled "Diving into Darkness to find our humanity/joy/compassion"
Saturday Evening Main Stage 7:30 – 9:00 pm
$35
Caroline Adderson, Sarah Leavitt, Fiona Tinwei Lam "Diving into Darkness to find our humanity/joy/compassion"
Caroline Adderson, Sarah Leavitt, Fiona Tinwei Lam "Diving into Darkness to find our humanity/joy/compassion"
Sunday Morning Session 9:30am – 12:50pm
$50
This year we'll have three main stage events happening over Sunday morning. Starting 9:30am, Adam Shoalts in conversation with moderator Ken Madsen. 10:40am, John Vaillant in conversation with moderator Des Kennedy. We will close out with Drew Hayden Taylor with "Looking for my Place in the Story" 11:50 – 12:50 pm.
This year we'll have three main stage events happening over Sunday morning. Starting 9:30am, Adam Shoalts in conversation with moderator Ken Madsen. 10:40am, John Vaillant in conversation with moderator Des Kennedy. We will close out with Drew Hayden Taylor with "Looking for my Place in the Story" 11:50 – 12:50 pm.
FRIDAY lunch
$28
Friday Lunch features tortilla soup and shrimp burritos, followed by a luscious tres leches cake. Vegetarian meal will be corn aand bean burritos.
Friday Lunch features tortilla soup and shrimp burritos, followed by a luscious tres leches cake. Vegetarian meal will be corn aand bean burritos.
FRIDAY dinner
$42
Friday Evening, enjoy pork tenderloin with Vietnamese-style vegetables and rice, topped off with Pie by the Yard and seasonal
fruit. The vegetarian option will trade pork for Vietnamese crepes, with vegetables and rice.
Friday Evening, enjoy pork tenderloin with Vietnamese-style vegetables and rice, topped off with Pie by the Yard and seasonal
fruit. The vegetarian option will trade pork for Vietnamese crepes, with vegetables and rice.
SATURDAY lunch
$28
Saturday Lunch brings savoury crêpes (seafood, ham & cheese, or mushroom & herb), served with a fresh local greens salad and a delightful raspberry Oreo cake.
Saturday Lunch brings savoury crêpes (seafood, ham & cheese, or mushroom & herb), served with a fresh local greens salad and a delightful raspberry Oreo cake.
SATURDAY dinner
$42
Saturday Dinner offers a bold and aromatic Sicilian fish stew, crusty bread, lemon orzo, and the grand finale: baklava cheesecake. For the vegetarian dish we have fish replacement of seared firm tofu dusted with ground bean and sundried tomato crust.
Saturday Dinner offers a bold and aromatic Sicilian fish stew, crusty bread, lemon orzo, and the grand finale: baklava cheesecake. For the vegetarian dish we have fish replacement of seared firm tofu dusted with ground bean and sundried tomato crust.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!