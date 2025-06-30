2025 Diamonds & Denim Dinner and Dance - The Ovation Ballroom

1311 Egerter Rd

Thorold, ON L0S 1K0, Canada

General admission
CA$100

Includes pre-dinner charcuterie board during cocktail hour, pre-dinner entertainment, 4-course meal (choice of beef, salmon, chicken or vegetarian entree)* with live music/dancing plus many chances to win amazing raffle prizes,50/50 draw. Cash bar.


*Please contact Pelham Cares at 905- 892- 5300 with any dietary restrictions.

Table of 8
CA$760
groupTicketCaption

Includes for each of the 8 guests: pre-dinner charcuterie board during cocktail hour, pre-dinner entertainment, 4-course meal (choice of beef, salmon, chicken or vegetarian entree)* with live music/dancing plus many chances to win amazing raffle prizes,50/50 draw. Cash bar.


**Pelham Cares will be contacting you to establish menu choices for each of your 8 tickets purchased.

Table of 10
CA$950
groupTicketCaption

Includes for each of the 10 guests: pre-dinner charcuterie board during cocktail hour, pre-dinner entertainment, 4-course meal (choice of beef, salmon, chicken or vegetarian entree)* with live music/dancing plus many chances to win amazing raffle prizes,50/50 draw. Cash bar.


*Pelham Cares will be contacting you to establish menu choices for each of your 10 tickets purchased.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing