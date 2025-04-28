National Media Awards Foundation

Hosted by

National Media Awards Foundation

About this event

Add a donation for National Media Awards Foundation

$

Sales closed

10th Anniversary of the Digital Publishing Awards!

Arcadian Court

8th Floor 401 Bay Street, Simpson, tower 8th floor, Toronto, ON M5H 2Y4, Canada

Reserved seating - Regular
$130
Ticket includes a three-course lunch and the awards show. HST is also included in the ticket price. Seating is organized in tables of 10. If you are purchasing a full table or would like to be seated together with other guests, please indicate your request during checkout.
Reserved seating - Judges Discount
$60
This discounted ticket is exclusively for judges of the 2025 Digital Publishing Awards. Orders that do not meet this eligibility criteria will be canceled. The ticket is non-transferable and ID will be required at check in. Price includes HST

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!