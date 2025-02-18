2025 Dunnville Mudcat Festival Car Show VIP Registration

Take your participation to the next level with our VIP experience, designed to give you exclusive perks and recognition. VIP registrants receive:
✔️ Limited Edition Mudcat Festival Car Show Collectible Shirt
✔️ Exclusive Giveaway Bag filled with sponsor goodies
✔️ Custom Participation Plaque to commemorate the event
Take your participation to the next level with our VIP experience, designed to give you exclusive perks and recognition. VIP registrants receive:
✔️ Limited Edition Mudcat Festival Car Show Collectible Shirt
✔️ Exclusive Giveaway Bag filled with sponsor goodies
✔️ Custom Participation Plaque to commemorate the event
General Admission
$10
Want to join the show without the VIP perks? Purchase your General Admission pass now, display your vehicle, meet fellow enthusiasts, and enjoy all the excitement of the Mudcat Festival Car Show! FIRST 100 registrations receive Custom Participation Plaque! Every participant will receive 3 Door Prize Tickets. This DOES NOT include a T-shirt. They can be purchased separately.
Want to join the show without the VIP perks? Purchase your General Admission pass now, display your vehicle, meet fellow enthusiasts, and enjoy all the excitement of the Mudcat Festival Car Show! FIRST 100 registrations receive Custom Participation Plaque! Every participant will receive 3 Door Prize Tickets. This DOES NOT include a T-shirt. They can be purchased separately.
Additional T-shirt
$29.99
Purchase an additional T-shirt here.
Purchase an additional T-shirt here.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!