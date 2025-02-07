2025 Dunnville Mudcat Festival Fireworks Sponsorship Opportunities

0 Main St W

Dunnville, ON N1A, Canada

Presenting Sponsor (2 Available)
CA$5,000
*Featured as "Presented by" in all promotional materials *Logo prominently displayed on event banner in Wingfield Park at the Stage *Highlighted in newspaper advertisement *Exclusive setup during Thursday & Saturday concert events *All benefits outlined in Platinum Sponsorship *8 Concert Tickets for both Thursday & Saturday events.
Platinum Sponsor (4 Available)
CA$3,000
*Mention in newspaper advertisement. *Dedicated social media post for your business. *Market your business setup on Saturday June 8th at Wingfield Park. *Complementary chamber membership. *4 Concert Tickets for both Thursday & Saturday events. *All benefits outlined in the Gold Sponsorship.
Gold Sponsor (2 Available)
CA$2,000
*Featured in social media posts (Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn). *Market your business setup on Saturday June 8th at one of the event parks. **Choice of Central or Lions Park *Article in chamber e-newsletter. *All benefits outlined in the Silver Sponsorship.
Silver Sponsor (4 Available)
CA$1,000
*Logo displayed on event banner in Wingfield Park *Dedicated social media post for your business *Parade Entry Fee Waived. *50% off chamber membership

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing