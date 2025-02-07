2025 Dunnville Mudcat Festival Fireworks Sponsorship Opportunities

*Featured as "Presented by" in all promotional materials
*Logo prominently displayed on event banner in Wingfield Park at the Stage
*Highlighted in newspaper advertisement
*Exclusive setup during Thursday & Saturday concert events
*All benefits outlined in Platinum Sponsorship
*8 Concert Tickets for both Thursday & Saturday events.
Platinum Sponsor (4 Available)
CA$3,000
*Mention in newspaper advertisement.
*Dedicated social media post for your business.
*Market your business setup on Saturday June 8th at Wingfield Park.
*Complementary chamber membership.
*4 Concert Tickets for both Thursday & Saturday events.
Gold Sponsor (2 Available)
CA$2,000
*Featured in social media posts (Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn).
*Market your business setup on Saturday June 8th at one of the event parks.
**Choice of Central or Lions Park
*Article in chamber e-newsletter.
*All benefits outlined in the Silver Sponsorship.
Silver Sponsor (4 Available)
CA$1,000
*Logo displayed on event banner in Wingfield Park
*Dedicated social media post for your business
*Parade Entry Fee Waived.
*50% off chamber membership
