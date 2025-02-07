2025 Dunnville Mudcat Festival Fireworks Sponsorship Opportunities

*Featured as "Presented by" in all promotional materials *Logo prominently displayed on event banner in Wingfield Park at the Stage *Highlighted in newspaper advertisement *Exclusive setup during Thursday & Saturday concert events *All benefits outlined in Platinum Sponsorship *8 Concert Tickets for both Thursday & Saturday events.

*Featured as "Presented by" in all promotional materials *Logo prominently displayed on event banner in Wingfield Park at the Stage *Highlighted in newspaper advertisement *Exclusive setup during Thursday & Saturday concert events *All benefits outlined in Platinum Sponsorship *8 Concert Tickets for both Thursday & Saturday events.

seeMoreDetailsMobile