2025 Dunnville Mudcat Festival Kids' Fishing Derby Sponsorship

0 Main St W

Dunnville, ON N1A, Canada

Presenting Sponsor (1 Available)
CA$2,500
*Featured as "Presented by" in all promotional materials. *Logo prominently displayed on event banner in Wingfield Park. *Highlighted in newspaper advertisement. *Exclusive setup during Sunday event. *Opportunity to make introductory comments at commencement of the event. *All benefits outlined in Platinum Sponsorship. *Saturday Parade entry fee waived.
Platinum Sponsor (2 Available)
CA$1,000
*Mention in newspaper advertisement. *Dedicated social media post for your business. *Saturday Parade entry fee waived. *Market your business setup on Sunday June 15th at Wingfield Park. *4 Concert Tickets for both Thursday & Saturday events. *All benefits outlined in the Gold Sponsorship.
Gold Sponsor (11 Available)
CA$500
*Featured in social media posts (Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn). *Market your business setup on Sunday June 15th at Wingfield Park.
