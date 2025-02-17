2025 Dunnville Mudcat Festival Music on the Grand & Bavarian Gardens

Sponsorship at this level offers exposure at the Music On The Grand With Bavarian Gardens event, held on Saturday, June 14th. *Featured as "Presenting Sponsor" in all promotional materials *All benefits outlines in Presenting Sponsor package for Music On The Grand With Bavarian Gardens. Including: *Logo prominently displayed on event banner in Wingfield Park at the stage *Highlighted in newspaper advertisement *Exclusive setup during Saturday concert events *All benefits outlined in Platinum Sponsorship *Logo prominent on Bavarian Gardens Volunteer Shirts *Logo on wristbands *8 Concert Tickets for both Thursday & Saturday events.

