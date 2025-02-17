2025 Dunnville Mudcat Festival Music on the Grand & Bavarian Gardens

Sponsorship at this level offers exposure at the Music On The Grand With Bavarian Gardens event, held on Saturday, June 14th.
*Featured as "Presenting Sponsor" in all promotional materials
*All benefits outlines in Presenting Sponsor package for Music On The Grand With Bavarian Gardens. Including:
*Logo prominently displayed on event banner in Wingfield Park at the stage
*Highlighted in newspaper advertisement
*Exclusive setup during Saturday concert events
*All benefits outlined in Platinum Sponsorship
*Logo prominent on Bavarian Gardens Volunteer Shirts
*Logo on wristbands
*8 Concert Tickets for both Thursday & Saturday events.
Sponsorship at this level offers exposure at the Music On The Grand With Bavarian Gardens event, held on Saturday, June 14th.
*Featured as "Presenting Sponsor" in all promotional materials
*All benefits outlines in Presenting Sponsor package for Music On The Grand With Bavarian Gardens. Including:
*Logo prominently displayed on event banner in Wingfield Park at the stage
*Highlighted in newspaper advertisement
*Exclusive setup during Saturday concert events
*All benefits outlined in Platinum Sponsorship
*Logo prominent on Bavarian Gardens Volunteer Shirts
*Logo on wristbands
*8 Concert Tickets for both Thursday & Saturday events.
Platinum Sponsor (2 Available)
$2,500
*Dedicated social media post for your business
*Complementary Chamber membership
*4 Concert Tickets for both Thursday & Saturday events.
*All benefits outlined in the Gold Sponsorship
*Waived Entry Fee for Parade Float
*Dedicated social media post for your business
*Complementary Chamber membership
*4 Concert Tickets for both Thursday & Saturday events.
*All benefits outlined in the Gold Sponsorship
*Waived Entry Fee for Parade Float
Gold Sponsor (5 Available)
$1,000
*Featured in social media posts (Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn)
*Market your business setup on Saturday June 14th at Central Park (10x10)
*Article in chamber e-newsletter
*2 Concert Tickets for both Thursday & Saturday events
*Featured in social media posts (Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn)
*Market your business setup on Saturday June 14th at Central Park (10x10)
*Article in chamber e-newsletter
*2 Concert Tickets for both Thursday & Saturday events
Silver Sponsor (10 Available)
$500
*Logo displayed on event banner in Lions Park
*Included on social media posts for Facebook & Instagram
*Logo displayed on event banner in Lions Park
*Included on social media posts for Facebook & Instagram
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!