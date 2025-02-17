Hosted by

Dunnville Chamber of Commerce

2025 Dunnville Mudcat Festival Music on the Grand & Bavarian Gardens

0 Main St W

Haldimand, ON N1A 1W6, Canada

Presenting Sponsor (2Available)
$5,000
Sponsorship at this level offers exposure at the Music On The Grand With Bavarian Gardens event, held on Saturday, June 14th. *Featured as "Presenting Sponsor" in all promotional materials *All benefits outlines in Presenting Sponsor package for Music On The Grand With Bavarian Gardens. Including: *Logo prominently displayed on event banner in Wingfield Park at the stage *Highlighted in newspaper advertisement *Exclusive setup during Saturday concert events *All benefits outlined in Platinum Sponsorship *Logo prominent on Bavarian Gardens Volunteer Shirts *Logo on wristbands *8 Concert Tickets for both Thursday & Saturday events.
Platinum Sponsor (2 Available)
$2,500
*Dedicated social media post for your business *Complementary Chamber membership *4 Concert Tickets for both Thursday & Saturday events. *All benefits outlined in the Gold Sponsorship *Waived Entry Fee for Parade Float
Gold Sponsor (5 Available)
$1,000
*Featured in social media posts (Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn) *Market your business setup on Saturday June 14th at Central Park (10x10) *Article in chamber e-newsletter *2 Concert Tickets for both Thursday & Saturday events
Silver Sponsor (10 Available)
$500
*Logo displayed on event banner in Lions Park *Included on social media posts for Facebook & Instagram

