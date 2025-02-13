2025 Dunnville Mudcat Festival Parade Registration

We love to support the incredible work you do in our community—and we’re proud to offer FREE parade registration for all non-profit organizations, churches, and service clubs. We believe in celebrating your efforts and giving you a platform to share your mission with the thousands who attend the Mudcat Festival. While there is no fee to participate, we kindly ask: If you’re able, please consider making a donation toward our Fireworks Fund. The Saturday night fireworks are one of the most cherished parts of the festival, and they require a significant investment to make happen. Every contribution helps—and your support, no matter the amount, ensures we can continue lighting up the skies and hearts of Dunnville. Thank you for all you do—we can’t wait to see you in the parade!

