2025 Dunnville Mudcat Festival Parade Registration

Thank you for always being such a strong force behind our parade! Your parade registration fee helps cover essential costs like professional bands, logistics, permits, and other key elements that bring the Mudcat Parade to life.
If you’re able, we invite you to consider becoming a Mudcat Festival Sponsor. For as little as $500, you can gain additional visibility throughout the entire four-day event. Some sponsorship levels even waive the parade fee and include Chamber of Commerce memberships and year-round promotional perks.
We’re here to support your business and promote our community at the same time. Text 289-407-1685 to explore sponsorship options that fit your budget and goals—we’d love to work with you.
Bands, Tractors or Equine
Free
Your participation brings so much excitement and energy to the Mudcat Festival Parade! Whether it’s the rhythm of a marching band, the charm of vintage tractors, or the beauty of horses—you help draw the crowds and create unforgettable memories.
We proudly waive the parade fee for bands, agricultural participants, and school groups as our way of supporting the incredible contributions you make to our community.
If you’re in a position to give, we kindly ask you to consider a donation to our Fireworks Fund. It’s a major undertaking—and your support helps us keep the magic alive for all ages.
Thank you for being such an important part of the Mudcat tradition!
Specialty Car Entry
$25
Show off your ride and be part of the excitement! We love seeing unique, vintage, and custom cars roll through the streets of Dunnville during the parade. To help support the cost of our spectacular Saturday night fireworks, we kindly ask for a $25 donation with your entry.
Bonus: After the parade, you're invited to join us at the Mudcat Festival Car Show! It’s a great way to keep the fun going and connect with fellow car enthusiasts. Visit www.dunnvillemudcatfestival.com for full details.
Non-Profits, Churches & Service Clubs
Free
We love to support the incredible work you do in our community—and we’re proud to offer FREE parade registration for all non-profit organizations, churches, and service clubs.
We believe in celebrating your efforts and giving you a platform to share your mission with the thousands who attend the Mudcat Festival.
While there is no fee to participate, we kindly ask: If you’re able, please consider making a donation toward our Fireworks Fund. The Saturday night fireworks are one of the most cherished parts of the festival, and they require a significant investment to make happen. Every contribution helps—and your support, no matter the amount, ensures we can continue lighting up the skies and hearts of Dunnville.
Thank you for all you do—we can’t wait to see you in the parade!
