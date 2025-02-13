2025 Dunnville Mudcat Festival Vendor & Food Truck Registration

Join us at the Dunnville Mudcat Festival as a vendor! If you a VENDOR RETURNING FROM 2024, CHECK YOUR EMAIL FOR A DISCOUNT CODE TO SAVE AN ADDITIONAL $50. Showcase your unique creations in our vibrant marketplace. Sign up now for a 10x10 booth spot and be part of this exciting event celebrating art, crafts, and community. Don't miss your chance to connect with local enthusiasts and showcase your products or talents!
Single Day 10x10 Vendor
$200
Want to attend the festival, but can only make it on 1 of the 4 available days? This option is for you!
ADD ON - 2ND 10X10 VENDOR BOOTH
$100
Thanks for joining us! Want to add another tent? Add on option here! Join us at the Dunnville Mudcat Festival as a vendor x 2! Showcase your unique creations in our vibrant marketplace. Sign up now for a 10x10 booth spot and be part of this exciting event celebrating art, crafts, and community. Don't miss your chance to connect with local enthusiasts and showcase your products or talents!
***SALES CLOSED - FOOD TRUCK
$450
Join us at the Dunnville Mudcat Festival as a food truck! If you are a VENDOR RETURNING FROM 2024, CHECK YOUR EMAIL FOR A DISCOUNT CODE TO SAVE AN ADDITIONAL $50. Showcase your unique creations in our vibrant festival. Sign up now for a food booth spot and be part of this exciting event!
