Blackfalds Food Bank Society

Hosted by

Blackfalds Food Bank Society

About this event

2025 Empty Bowls Fundraising Gala

4810 Womacks Rd

Blackfalds, AB T0M 0J0, Canada

Table Purchase
$180
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Purchasing a table of 8 guarantees you to sit with your closest friends. Each person at your table receives a gourmet homestyle soup dinner. There are 5 different soups to choose from, have one or have them all!!! There are unlimited refills while quantities last!

Individual Ticket
$25

A single ticket provides you the opportunity to mingle and meet others in our community. With your ticket purchase you receive a gourmet homestyle soup dinner. There are 5 different soups to choose from, have one or have them all!!! There are unlimited refills while quantities last!

Add a donation for Blackfalds Food Bank Society

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!