2025 Empty Bowls Fundraising Gala

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Purchasing a table of 8 guarantees you to sit with your closest friends. Each person at your table receives a gourmet homestyle soup dinner. There are 5 different soups to choose from, have one or have them all!!! There are unlimited refills while quantities last!
A single ticket provides you the opportunity to mingle and meet others in our community. With your ticket purchase you receive a gourmet homestyle soup dinner. There are 5 different soups to choose from, have one or have them all!!! There are unlimited refills while quantities last!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!