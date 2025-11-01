2025 Evening of Arsenault Online Silent Auction

https://www.stayatmusa.mx/hotelito-rooms

Please read all the details of the voucher outlined below!

The voucher is valid until December 15, 2026, and is subject to availability.





A luxury boutique resort located on Mexico’s Pacific Coast, between the Sierras Madre and the rolling surf, the sleek Hotelito at MUSA (Modern Utopian Society of Adventurers) is a community rooted in art, innovation, exploration, regeneration, and philanthropy that transcends the traditional realms of hospitality.





Package Details:

Complimentary 5-night stay in Junior Suite 205 at Hotelito

Blackout dates apply (holiday periods)

Estimated retail value: $3,900 USD

Inviting Friends? If they book for the same dates, they get 50% of their booking!

Guest is responsible for:

Food, beverage, excursions, and additional services

10% service fee (calculated at time of booking; 100% distributed to staff as gratuity)

$15 USD one-time resort fee per person

Airport transportation