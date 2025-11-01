2025 Evening of Arsenault Online Silent Auction

Starting bid
https://www.stayatmusa.mx/hotelito-rooms
Please read all the details of the voucher outlined below!
The voucher is valid until December 15, 2026, and is subject to availability.
A luxury boutique resort located on Mexico’s Pacific Coast, between the Sierras Madre and the rolling surf, the sleek Hotelito at MUSA (Modern Utopian Society of Adventurers) is a community rooted in art, innovation, exploration, regeneration, and philanthropy that transcends the traditional realms of hospitality.
Package Details:
Complimentary 5-night stay in Junior Suite 205 at Hotelito
Blackout dates apply (holiday periods)
Estimated retail value: $3,900 USD
Inviting Friends? If they book for the same dates, they get 50% of their booking!
Guest is responsible for:
Food, beverage, excursions, and additional services
10% service fee (calculated at time of booking; 100% distributed to staff as gratuity)
$15 USD one-time resort fee per person
Airport transportation
Starting bid
Enjoy a two-hour trail ride for 2!
$350 Value
Valid until end of 2026 Summer season!
http://www.timberlinetours.ca/
Leave today's pressures behind, relax and enjoy your tour on horseback through the beauty and the majestic Canadian Rockies in Banff National Park! Our friendly staff and beautiful horses will take you to see unbelievable views.
This ride travels through peaceful woods away from the hustle and bustle of the front of the lake, all the way to the back where you come out to the open and go right down beside the lake, most of the time there are rock climbers on the high cliffs which is always a thrill to see, the horses walk through the headwaters of the lake to a turnaround loop where you have great views of the Glaciers and Lake Louise. This tour is appropriate for families with younger children but is fantastic for any age.
Starting bid
Four Tubing tickets at Norquay!
$200 Value
Valid until April 2026!
Riding on an inflatable tube, race down Alberta’s longest tube lanes and our magic-carpet surface lift will conveniently carry you back to the top!
Starting bid
Hotel: 1 Night Stay at Mount Royal Hotel or Elk + Avenue Hotel in Banff
$450 Value
Valid until July 31, 2026
Restaurant: Choice of any Banff Hospitality Collective Establishment (16 to choose from!)
https://www.banffcollective.com/
$100 Value
Starting bid
35 Minute Mount Assiniboine Helicopter Tour for 2
Retail Value: $860
Valid until September 1, 2026
https://alpinehelicopter.com/
Alpine Helicopters is a pioneering leader in the Canadian rotary wing industry. Commencing operations in Calgary, Alberta in 1961, Alpine has evolved into a world class company, with 7 locations in Western Canada, specializing in Tourism, Heli-Skiing, Wildfire Management, Back-Country Rescue, Exploration, Silviculture, Power-line Maintenance and all facets of commercial helicopter operations.
Our full service tourist facility is located at the Canmore Municipal Heliport offering the most spectacular sightseeing tours in the heart of the Canadian Rocky Mountains which is at the base of the world famous Three Sisters Peaks and onto the stunning Mount Assiniboine with it's glaciers.
Starting bid
Enjoy a getaway in Revelstoke, BC with a stay at Basecamp Resorts Revelstoke and 4 x 1 Day Lift Tickets to Revelstoke Mountain Resort!
Basecamp Resorts Gift Certificate:
Retail Value: $350
Valid from December 1, 2025 - December 1, 2026
https://www.basecampresorts.com/revelstokeresorts
Certificate is non-transferable between properties
Subject to blackout dates: 3rd Friday of June through 3rd Sunday of September, and December 24th through January 2nd
All other seasonal booking restrictions will apply
One time use and completely non-refundable with no exceptions
No cash value. Can be used for reservations only
Revelstoke Mountain Resort - 4 Lift Tickets:
Retail Value: $800
Valid for the Winter 2025-2026 Season
https://www.revelstokemountainresort.com/
With 3,121 acres of incredible terrain to choose from, you will quickly discover that one day is never enough.
Starting bid
Bring the Iron Goat's kitchen into your home!
Retail Value: $750
Valid until November 16, 2026
Savour the experience of a chef-prepared dinner for you and 5 friends in the intimate comfort of your own home, where Iron Goat's team does everything for you!
Starting bid
$500 Gift Certificate to any small group tour with Radventures!
Valid until November 30, 2026
Premium, small group Banff tours that escape the ordinary!
https://www.radventurescanada.com/
Starting bid
Family First Real Estate - Powered by eXP Realty presents: ”List for Free“ Home Selling Package!
Value: $10,000+
Valid until November 17, 2026
Valid in Calgary, Canmore and area
Sell your home commission-free on the selling side with full-service marketing and presentation!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!