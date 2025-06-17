Christian Youth Basketball League

2025 Fall House League - Barrie

284 Cundles Rd E

Barrie, ON L4M 6L1, Canada

2025 Fall House League
$295

For Grades 8-12 - Season starts September 26th games and practices are scheduled on Fridays for one hour anywhere between between 6:00-10:00pm for 12 Weeks.
*Games & practice schedule details will be sent out to all parents two weeks leading up to the start of the season.*

2025 Fall House League Plus
$445

(House League + Skills Training Clinic) = $25 OFF

House League: For Grades 8-12 - Season starts September 26th games and practices are scheduled on Fridays for one hour anywhere between between 6:00-10:00pm for 12 Weeks.
*Games & practice schedule details will be sent out to all parents two weeks leading up to the start of the season.*

Skills Training Clinic: starts October 17th for 5 weeks *Dates and times are to be announced*

