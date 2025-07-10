Fall 2025 Children & Youth Program Registration

255 Elmdale St

Steinbach, MB R5G 0C9, Canada

Toddler & Me - Monday 10:30-11:15
free

Toddler & Me is a fun and interactive toddler and caregiver program where we practice fine motor skills and crafting. We will read stories together, play together, have snacks and make crafts!

Preschool & Me - Monday 1:00-1:45
free

Preschool & Me is a fun and interactive preschooler and caregiver program where we practice fine motor skills and crafting. We will read stories together, play together, have snacks and make crafts!

Toddler & Me - Tuesday 10:30-11:15
free

Toddler & Me is a fun and interactive toddler and caregiver program where we practice fine motor skills and crafting. We will read stories together, play together, have snacks and make crafts!

Preschool & Me - Tuesday 1:00-1:45
free

Preschool & Me is a fun and interactive preschooler and caregiver program where we practice fine motor skills and crafting. We will read stories together, play together, have snacks and make crafts!

Junior Inventors (5-8) - Tuesday 4:30-5:15
free

Join us for a fun time of building in an encouraging and creative environment! Building materials include: Lego, Lego sets, Waffle Blocks, Duplo, Marble Runs, and Magnet Tiles!

Homeschool Connect (5-8) - Wednesday 11:30-12:15
free

Homeschool Connect is a fun, social program for local homeschoolers to meet, make friends, and learn together. Each session features engaging activities like crafts, board games, and improv—perfect for sparking creativity and connection!

Homeschool Connect (9-12) - Wednesday 1:00-1:45
free

Homeschool Connect is a fun, social program for local homeschoolers to meet, make friends, and learn together. Each session features engaging activities like crafts, board games, and improv—perfect for sparking creativity and connection!

Junior Inventors (9-12) - Thursday 4:30-5:15
free

Join us for a fun time of building in an encouraging and creative environment! Building materials include: Lego, Lego sets, Waffle Blocks, Duplo, Marble Runs, and Magnet Tiles!

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing