Fall 2025 Children & Youth Program Registration

Toddler & Me is a fun and interactive toddler and caregiver program where we practice fine motor skills and crafting. We will read stories together, play together, have snacks and make crafts!
Preschool & Me is a fun and interactive preschooler and caregiver program where we practice fine motor skills and crafting. We will read stories together, play together, have snacks and make crafts!
Join us for a fun time of building in an encouraging and creative environment! Building materials include: Lego, Lego sets, Waffle Blocks, Duplo, Marble Runs, and Magnet Tiles!
Homeschool Connect is a fun, social program for local homeschoolers to meet, make friends, and learn together. Each session features engaging activities like crafts, board games, and improv—perfect for sparking creativity and connection!
