Inclusion Lethbridge Association

Hosted by

Inclusion Lethbridge Association

About this event

2025 Family Christmas Dance party

902 6 St N

Lethbridge, AB T1H 1Y2, Canada

General admission
$20

General Admission and Buffet. There will be an option to indicate dietary requirements and number of children in the following questions. Please call the office at 403-327-2911 for any other inquiries.

Child buffet, under 10years
$10

Child's Admission and Buffet. There will be an option to indicate dietary requirements and number of children in the following questions. Please call the office at 403-327-2911 for any other inquiries.

Add a donation for Inclusion Lethbridge Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!