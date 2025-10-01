2025 Family Christmas Dance party

Hosted by
About this event
General Admission and Buffet. There will be an option to indicate dietary requirements and number of children in the following questions. Please call the office at 403-327-2911 for any other inquiries.
Child's Admission and Buffet. There will be an option to indicate dietary requirements and number of children in the following questions. Please call the office at 403-327-2911 for any other inquiries.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!