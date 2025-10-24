2025 Fashion Show: Sip, Style, & Sparkle

For smaller groups, we’ll do our best to seat you together. To ensure this, please purchase all tickets for your group in a single transaction. Max 10 to a table.
This event will be set up with tables of 10 guests. Gather your friends for a fun girls’ night out and reserve a Table of 10 to guarantee you’ll be seated together.
To reserve a table, all 10 tickets must be purchased together under the “Table of 10” option — not as individual tickets.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!