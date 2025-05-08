Hosted by

Breakfast Club of Canada

About this event

Sales closed

2025 Feed a Child Auction

1 Week in a Beautiful Quebec Cottage item
1 Week in a Beautiful Quebec Cottage item
1 Week in a Beautiful Quebec Cottage
$1,500

Starting bid

Enjoy a peaceful and refreshing week at a beautiful cottage in Knowlton, Quebec—just 20 minutes from Sutton.

This cozy getaway has three queen beds and two comfy couches, perfect for family or friends. You’ll find a quiet pond, a fun game room, and a basketball court for outdoor play. Whether you want to relax or work remotely with a scenic view, this cottage is a great place to escape.

Valued at $2,000. Donated by Celcius.

Nordik Spa Village - $150 Gift Card item
Nordik Spa Village - $150 Gift Card
$120

Starting bid

Treat yourself to the ultimate wellness experience with a $150 gift card to Nordik Spa-Village. Redeemable at locations across Ontario, Quebec or Manitoba, this gift certifcate grants you access to everything Nordik Spas have to offer - from soothing thermal baths and rejuvenating saunas to relaxing massages and serene rest areas.

Valued at $150. Donated by Midland Transport

Strøm Spa Nordique - $250 Gift Card item
Strøm Spa Nordique - $250 Gift Card
$200

Starting bid

Treat yourself to a luxurious escape! This $250 gift card can be used toward relaxing spa experiences at Strøm Spa St-Hilaire—just a short drive from Montreal. Donated by Agro Process Inc.

Alter Ice Bath + Sauna Studio - Two Sessions item
Alter Ice Bath + Sauna Studio - Two Sessions
$35

Starting bid

Enjoy two sessions at Alter Ice Bath + Sauna Studio in Toronto. Valued at $95. Donated by Alter.

Avenli Vermont Inflatable Hot Tub item
Avenli Vermont Inflatable Hot Tub
$400

Starting bid

Relax in style with this luxurious octagonal inflatable spa featuring 120 soothing jets. Perfect for your backyard or patio, it comfortably fits 3 to 5 people and offers a rejuvenating spa experience at home. Valued at $630. Donated by Les Entreprises électriques PotvinPatenaude.

Dyson Corrale Straightener item
Dyson Corrale Straightener
$300

Starting bid

Experience salon-quality styling with the Dyson Corrale™—the only straightener with flexing plates that shape to gather hair, delivering enhanced styling with less heat and half the damage. Cord-free versatility, intelligent heat control, and sleek design make it a must-have for effortless, healthy-looking hair. Valued at $650. Donated by Manes by Mell.

iPhone 13 – 512 GB item
iPhone 13 – 512 GB
$400

Starting bid

Take home a powerful and stylish smartphone with this blue iPhone 13, featuring a generous 512 GB of storage. Valued at $750. Donated by Boccard.

Milwaukee M12™ Compact 3/8" Drill/Driver Kit item
Milwaukee M12™ Compact 3/8" Drill/Driver Kit
$75

Starting bid

Valued at $150. Donated by Geratek.

Milwaukee 2101-22 M4 1/4" Hex Screwdriver Kit item
Milwaukee 2101-22 M4 1/4" Hex Screwdriver Kit
$100

Starting bid

Valued at $170. Donated by Geratek.

Mikwaukee Hammer & Impact Combo Drill Kit item
Mikwaukee Hammer & Impact Combo Drill Kit
$300

Starting bid

Experience the power and precision of the MILWAUKEE® M18™ Lithium Ion Cordless Hammer Drill & Impact Driver Combo Kit. Includes: 1/2" Hammer Drill and a 1/4" Hex Impact Driver,
AutoStop Control Mode for enhanced safety,
POWERSTATE Brushless Motor for constant power,
REDLINK PLUS Intelligence for optimised performance
Fastest drilling and driving applications, and M18 REDLITHIUM CP2.0 and XC5.0 batteries. Valued at $566. Donated by Geratek.

Mikwaukee Packout Modular Tool Box Storage System
$250

Starting bid

Milwaukee Tool 22-inch Packout Modular Tool Box Storage System and 11-Compartment Impact Resistant Portable Small Parts Organizer Fits Modular Storage System. Valued at $526. Donated by Geratek.

2 Hour Curling Lesson with Olympian Marc Kennedy item
2 Hour Curling Lesson with Olympian Marc Kennedy
$200

Starting bid

2-hour curling lesson for up to 8 people with Olympic/World Brier Champion, Marc Kennedy. Date and location to be determied with winner in aligned with Marc's curling schedule. Valued at $500

Signed Nick Suzuki Jersey item
Signed Nick Suzuki Jersey
$350

Starting bid

Score big with this framed Montréal Canadiens jersey, autographed by team captain Nick Suzuki. Valued at $900. Donated by Fred Guichard.

Ink Painting - 'Hibiscus' item
Ink Painting - 'Hibiscus'
$175

Starting bid

Ink painting on paper, framed, 43 cm x 23 cm, created by Montreal-based artist Alexandra MacDougall. Valued at $700. Donated by Atis Énergie.

Prada Infusion d'Ylang (100ml) item
Prada Infusion d'Ylang (100ml)
$20

Starting bid

Valued at $235. Donated by L'Oreal.

Prada Paradoxe Intense (90ml) item
Prada Paradoxe Intense (90ml)
$115

Starting bid

Valued at $230. Donated by L'Oreal.

Giorgio Armani Blanc Kogane (100ml) item
Giorgio Armani Blanc Kogane (100ml)
$100

Starting bid

Valued at $450. Donated by L'Oreal

YSL Libre Eau de Parfum (50 ml) item
YSL Libre Eau de Parfum (50 ml)
$85

Starting bid

Valued at $170. Donated by L'Oreal.

YSL Myslf L'Absolu (60 ml) item
YSL Myslf L'Absolu (60 ml)
$95

Starting bid

Valued at $185. Donated by L'Oreal.

Prada Eyes & Lip Combo item
Prada Eyes & Lip Combo
$50

Starting bid

Make a bold statement with this sleek Prada beauty duo. The Dimensions Eyeshadow in shade 06 delivers high-impact color with a modern finish, while the Monochrome Soft Matte Lipstick in B106 offers rich, velvety pigment for a sophisticated pout. A perfect pairing for elevated everyday elegance or standout evening looks. Valued at $165. Donated by L'Oreal.

Armami Eye Tint Set item
Armami Eye Tint Set
$50

Starting bid

Define and dazzle with this elegant eye set from Giorgio Armani. Featuring two stunning shades of Eye Tint in 70M and 36M, this long-lasting liquid eyeshadow duo delivers buildable color with a luminous finish—perfect for effortless day-to-night looks. Valued at $100. Donated by L'Oreal.

Armani Glow Trio item
Armani Glow Trio
$95

Starting bid

Unveil your most radiant self with this luxurious trio from Giorgio Armani. Start with the Luminous Silk Hydrating Primer (30ml) to smooth and prep your skin, add a touch of brilliance with the Fluid Sheer Glow Enhancer in shade 8, and finish with a natural flush using the Luminous Silk Glow Blush in 60 Mystery. A perfect set for achieving that signature Armani lit-from-within glow. Valued at $192. Donated by L'Oreal.

YSL Radiance & Glow Set item
YSL Radiance & Glow Set
$60

Starting bid

Treat yourself to a luminous look with this radiant YSL duo. The Make Me Blush Bold Blurring Blush in 57 Coral Clash delivers a soft-focus flush of color, while the Loveshine Plumping Lip Oil in shade 7 adds a juicy, high-shine finish with a nourishing touch. Perfect for a fresh, glowing everyday glam. Valued at $115. Donated by L'Oreal.

YSL Lip Duo item
YSL Lip Duo
$60

Starting bid

Elevate your beauty routine with this luxurious Yves Saint Laurent pairing. Featuring the Rouge Pur Couture The Slim Velvet Radical in shade 301, a bold matte statement, and the Loveshine Collectors High-Shine Caring Lipstick in shade 44, a radiant, nourishing shine—this duo delivers timeless glamour and modern sophistication in every swipe.Valued at $112. Donated by L'Oreal.

YSL Lip Duo item
YSL Lip Duo
$45

Starting bid

Indulge in the ultimate lip luxury with this exclusive Yves Saint Laurent set. Featuring the radiant Loveshine Collectors High-Shine Caring Lipstick in shade 201 and the bold, velvety Rouge Pur Couture The Slim Velvet Radical in shade 307, this duo delivers both nourishing shine and intense matte color—perfect for any occasion. Valued at $112. Donated by L'Oreal.

Functionlab Anti-Aging Skincare Gift Basket item
Functionlab Anti-Aging Skincare Gift Basket
$150

Starting bid

This luxurious gift basket includes a complete anti-aging skincare routine from Functionalab, featuring: Cleansing Milk & Toner, Triple Action Peel, Eye Lift complex, Pro-Collagen Serum, Intense Hydration Cream and a Collagen Lip Serum. Valued at $640. Donated by Functionalab.

Clarins Skincare Bundle item
Clarins Skincare Bundle
$200

Starting bid

Treat yourself to the ultimate self-care experience with this luxurious clarins skincare bundle, featuring: Gentle Foaming Purifying Cleanser, Extra-Firming Day Cream – All Skin Types, Renewing Body Serum, Renewing Exfoliating Scrub, Fresh Scrub, Tonic Herbal Bath, Cryo-Flash Anti-Aging Face Mask (15ml). Valued at $410. Donated by Clarins Canada.

Gucci Sunglasses item
Gucci Sunglasses
$175

Starting bid

Valued at $450. Donated by Kering Eyewear Canada.

Women's Allbirds Tree Runners Sneaker (Size 10) item
Women's Allbirds Tree Runners Sneaker (Size 10)
$35

Starting bid

Breathable, silky-smooth sneaker made with responsibly sourced eucalyptus tree fiber. Size women's 10. Valued at $140. Donated by Melanie Lebel.

Women's Allbirds Tree Runners Sneaker (Size 9) item
Women's Allbirds Tree Runners Sneaker (Size 9)
$35

Starting bid

Breathable, silky-smooth sneaker made with responsibly sourced eucalyptus tree fiber. Size women's 9. Valued at $140. Donated by Melanie Lebel.

Men's Allbirds Tree Runners Sneaker (Size 11) item
Men's Allbirds Tree Runners Sneaker (Size 11)
$75

Starting bid

Breathable, silky-smooth sneaker made with responsibly sourced eucalyptus tree fiber. Size Men's 11. Valued at $140. Donated by Melanie Lebel.

Karine Jones Sample Kit item
Karine Jones Sample Kit
$15

Starting bid

This Karine Jones Sample kit includes a full-size Pepti-Collagen 3D Lip Gloss and a perfume sample. Valued at $40.

Cat Care Bundle + $100 Mondu Gift Card item
Cat Care Bundle + $100 Mondu Gift Card
$75

Starting bid

Treat your feline friend to the ultimate pampering package! This bundle includes fun toys and handy care kits to keep your kitty entertained and well-groomed — plus a $100 gift card to stock up on even more purr-worthy essentials. Valued at $200. Donated by Mondou.

Dog Care Bundle + $100 Mondou Gift Card item
Dog Care Bundle + $100 Mondou Gift Card
$75

Starting bid

Spoil your pup with this incredible prize! Packed with toys and care kits, it’s everything you need to keep your dog happy and healthy — plus it comes with a $100 gift card to Mondou to stock up on even essentials! Valued at $200. Donated by Mondou.

Ultimate Comfort and Culinary Gift Basket item
Ultimate Comfort and Culinary Gift Basket
$100

Starting bid

The Ultimate Comfort & Culinary Gift Basket offers cozy essentials and culinary inspiration. It includes a plush bathrobe, throw blanket, Orb water bottle, and Stojo collapsible cup, along with three Canadian Living cookbooks—Make it Ahead, 400 Cal Dinners, and New Slow Cooker Faves, plus a delicious candy bucket to add sweet finishing touch.
Valued at $200. Donated by Quebecor Media.

Rick & Morty Fandom Prize Pack item
Rick & Morty Fandom Prize Pack
$60

Starting bid

Get ready to geek out with the ultimate fandom prize pack! This curated collection includes a stylish Stanley reusable cup, a Yeti tumbler, a Rick & Morty T-shirt (L), collectible toy and themed notebook, and a reusable tote bag to carry it all in style. Valued at $100. Donated by Corus.

TLN Ultimate Gift Box & 100 Visa item
TLN Ultimate Gift Box & 100 Visa
$100

Starting bid

Indulge in the perfect blend of style, comfort, and culinary delight with the TLN Ultimate Gift Box. This thoughtfully curated gift basket is designed to bring joy and utility to your everyday life. It includes:

TLN branded tote bag, scarf, mug, t-shirt and sweatshirt. Lidia Bastianich's "From Our Family to Yours" Cookbook and a $100 VISA Gift Card.

Valued at $200. Donated by TLN Media Group.

2 SM10 Titleist Vokey Wedges item
2 SM10 Titleist Vokey Wedges
$300

Starting bid

Two right-handed SM10 Titleist Vokey Wedges. 54 and 58 degree. SM10 is Titleist' most advanced wedge design to date, engineered to help generate precise contact, optimize flighting and increase spin. Plus! 12 Danone branded titleist goft balls, a golf hat and L BCC branded golf polo shirt.

Valued at $500. Donated by SFX Transport.

Montréal Canadiens - 2 Premium Tickets item
Montréal Canadiens - 2 Premium Tickets
$200

Starting bid

Enjoy the thrill of NHL action with two premium tickets to a Montréal Canadiens home game at the Bell Centre. The game date will be arranged in collaboration with the donor once the lucky winner is confirmed.

Valued at $380. Donated by H&R Transport

Montreal Canadiens - 2 Tickets item
Montreal Canadiens - 2 Tickets
$300

Starting bid

2 tickets to see the Montreal Canadiens. You'll be seated in Section 118, Row M, Seats 17 & 18. Valued at $500. Donated by FLS Transport.

Toronto Raptors - 2 Courtside Tickets item
Toronto Raptors - 2 Courtside Tickets
$500

Starting bid

Feel the energy of the game like never before with two front row tickets (Section 109, Row 1) to a Toronto Raptors home game. The game will be selected in coordination with the winner. Valued at $750. Donated by Pace Law.

CF Montréal – 4 Premium Tickets item
CF Montréal – 4 Premium Tickets
$150

Starting bid

4 premium tickets to see CF Montréal vs. Austin FC on Saturday, August 23, 2025, at 7:30 PM at Stade Saputo. Enjoy the action from Section 117, Row P, Seats 5–8 — a fantastic view of the pitch and an unforgettable night of soccer excitement! Valued at $300. Donated by Saputo.

Toronto Blue Jays - 2 Premium Tickets item
Toronto Blue Jays - 2 Premium Tickets
$350

Starting bid

2 tickets to see the Toronto Blue Jays vs. San Francisco Giants on Saturday July 19th at 3pm at the Rogers Centre! You'll be seated in Section 30, Row 10, Seats 1 & 2 - a premium seating area located right behind the Blue Jays dugout. Valued at $600. Donated by Day&Ross Inc.

Toronto Blue Jays - 2 Tickets item
Toronto Blue Jays - 2 Tickets
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy 2 tickets to see the Toronto Blue Jays vs. San Francisco Giants on Sunday, July 20 at 12:05 PM at the Rogers Centre in Toronto! You'll be seated in Section 119, Row 16, Seats 13 & 14. Plus, this game is part of Jr. Jays Sundays, a special family-focused experience featuring kid-friendly activities, mascots, and the chance for young fans to run the bases after the game!

National Bank Open in Montreal - 2 Tickets (July 27) item
National Bank Open in Montreal - 2 Tickets (July 27)
$200

Starting bid

Enjoy world-class tennis action at the National Bank Open on July 27th at 11am at IGA Stadium. You'll be seated in section 132, Row K, Seats 1&2. Parking pass included. Valued you $350. Donated by Desjardins.

National Bank Open in Montreal - 2 Tickets (Aug 3) item
National Bank Open in Montreal - 2 Tickets (Aug 3)
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy world-class tennis action at the National Bank Open on August 3rd at 12:30 am at IGA Stadium. You'll be seated in section 227, Row H, Seats 11&12. Valued you $300. Norton Rose Fulbright Canada.

National Bank Open Quarterfinal Tickets in Montreal (Aug. 4) item
National Bank Open Quarterfinal Tickets in Montreal (Aug. 4)
$150

Starting bid

Get ready for world-class tennis action with two tickets to the quarterfinals of the National Bank Open in Montreal!

📍 Details:
Session 18 – Centre Court
Monday, August 4, 2025 at 4:00 PM
Court Central, Montreal, QC
Section 306, Row H, Seats 11–12

Valued at $220. Donated by Neptune Retail Soultions.

National Bank Open Women's Finals in Montreal (Aug. 7) item
National Bank Open Women's Finals in Montreal (Aug. 7)
$250

Starting bid

Enjoy two tickets to see world-class tennis on August 7th at 6pm in Montreal. Section 203, Row F, Seats 7-8. Tickets include access to: Practice courts to watch top players warm up, Secondary match courts with additional live action, Fan activities and entertainment zones throughout the venue. Valued at $600. Donated by Norton Rose Fulbright.

La Dolce Voce: Opera Night Experience (July 11) item
La Dolce Voce: Opera Night Experience (July 11)
$50

Starting bid

Step into a world where opera meets cinematic glamour with two tickets to La Dolve Voce: Opera Night at Toronto’s Distillery District on Friday July 11th from 6:30 PM - 10:30 PM.

This unforgettable evening begins with a gourmet tasting experience featuring delights from Ferrero, Lavazza, Barilla, Eataly, and more, paired with Masi Prosecco, Birra Moretti, and Campari cocktails. Then, be swept away by live performances from international soprano Lucia Cesaroni, mezzo-soprano and CBC host Julie Nesrallah, and baritone Jorell. Valued at $150. Donated by ICFF.

An Evening with the Manetti Bros: U.S. Palmese Premiere item
An Evening with the Manetti Bros: U.S. Palmese Premiere
$45

Starting bid

Enjoy two tickets to an unforgettable night of Italian cinema and culture on July 10th in Toronto’s iconic Distillery District, as part of the Italian Contemporary Film Festival. Join acclaimed filmmakers Antonio & Marco Manetti for a one-of-a-kind experience featuring immersive activations, curated tastings, and an exclusive screening of their latest film, U.S. Palmese. Valued at $150. Donated by ICFF.

Cinema Under the Stars - 2 Tickets to 'Treasure' item
Cinema Under the Stars - 2 Tickets to 'Treasure'
$45

Starting bid

Enjoy two tickets to a screening of 'Treasure' at the Italian Contemporary Film Festival (ICFF), on July 11th at 8:15pm in Toronto's Distillery District. Included with your Festival ticket is an incredible tasting experience featuring a variety of food and beverage sponsors stationed throughout the district from 6:30pm onwards. Valued at $140. Donated by ICFF.

Cinema Under the Stars - 2 Tickets to 'Borderline' item
Cinema Under the Stars - 2 Tickets to 'Borderline'
$45

Starting bid

Enjoy two tickets to a screening of 'Borderline' at the Italian Contemporary Film Festiva (ICFF), on July 12th at 10 pm in Toronto's Distillery District. Included with your Festival ticket is an incredible tasting experience featuring a variety of food and beverage sponsors stationed throughout the district from 6:30pm onwards. Valued at $140. Donated by ICFF.

Cinema Under the Stars - 2 Tickets to 'La Valanga Azzurra' item
Cinema Under the Stars - 2 Tickets to 'La Valanga Azzurra'
$45

Starting bid

Enjoy two tickets to a screening of 'La Valanga Azzurra' at the Italian Contemporary Film Festiva (ICFF), on July 17th at 8:15 pm in Toronto's Distillery District. Included with your Festival ticket is an incredible tasting experience featuring a variety of food and beverage sponsors stationed throughout the district from 6:30pm onwards. Valued at $140. Donated by ICFF.

Cinema Under the Stars - 2 Tickets to 'Darkest Miriam' item
Cinema Under the Stars - 2 Tickets to 'Darkest Miriam'
$45

Starting bid

Enjoy two tickets to a screening of 'Darkest Miriam' at the Italian Contemporary Film Festiva (ICFF), on July 18th at 7:15 pm in Toronto's Distillery District. Included with your Festival ticket is an incredible tasting experience featuring a variety of food and beverage sponsors stationed throughout the district from 6:30pm onwards. Valued at $140. Donated by ICFF.

Cinema Under the Stars - 2 Tickets to 'Song of the Fireflies item
Cinema Under the Stars - 2 Tickets to 'Song of the Fireflies
$45

Starting bid

Enjoy two tickets to a screening of 'Song of the Fireflies' at the Italian Contemporary ilm Festiva (ICFF), on July 20th at 9:15 pm in Toronto's Distillery District. Included with your Festival ticket is an incredible tasting experience featuring a variety of food and beverage sponsors stationed throughout the district from 6:30pm onwards. Valued at $140. Donated by ICFF.

ICFF All Access Digital Pass item
ICFF All Access Digital Pass
$10

Starting bid

Get ready for an unforgettable cinematic experience—from the comfort of your home! This exclusive ICFF All Access Digital Pass gives you full access to a curated selection of films from the Italian Contemporary Film Festival, available for streaming from July 8 to July 14. Valued at $32. Donated by ICFF.

Professional Photography Session in Toronto item
Professional Photography Session in Toronto
$150

Starting bid

Treat yourself to a 30-minute on-location photo shoot in Toronto (choice of portraits, family photos etc.) You will recieve a gallery of 30–40 high-quality, professionally edited images.

Valued at $200. Donated by Camie on Film.

Activia Yeti Lunchbag & Mug item
Activia Yeti Lunchbag & Mug
$40

Starting bid

Valued at $150. Donated by Claudia Coursol.

Activia Yeti Lunchbag & Mug
$40

Starting bid

Valued at $150. Donated by Claudia Coursol.

Activia Yeti Lunchbag & Mug
$40

Starting bid

Valued at $150. Donated by Claudia Coursol.

Activia Yeti Lunchbag & Mug
$40

Starting bid

Valued at $150. Donated by Claudia Coursol.

Activia Gift Bundle & Bluetooth Speaker item
Activia Gift Bundle & Bluetooth Speaker
$20

Starting bid

This Activia gift set includes: 1 Skullcandy Ounce Bluetooth Speaker, 2 Activia notebooks, Danone Zip-up Sweater (Size M), Activia Socks (OS), and an Activia T-shirt (XL). Valued at $50. Donated by Activia & Midland Transport.

Oikos Gift Bundle & Bluetooth Speaker item
Oikos Gift Bundle & Bluetooth Speaker
$20

Starting bid

This curated Oikos gift bundle includes: 1 Skullcandy Ounce Bluetooth Speaker, Oikos Branded Cutlery Set, Oikos T-Shirt (Size L), 2 Oikos Stress Balls. Valued at $50. Donated by Oikos & Midland Transport.

Loblaws Active Lifestyle Gift Basket
$40

Starting bid

This gift basket is perfect for those who love to stay active and stylish. It includes: A large Danone branded Foot Joy golf shirt, an extra-large Oikos Pro workout shirt, a Danone bucket hat with glasses and a $50 Loblaws gift card.
Valued at $60. Donated by Peter Taylor & the Loblaws Team

Sobey's Active Lifestyle Gift Basket
$40

Starting bid

This gift basket is perfect for those who love to stay active and stylish. It includes: A large Danone branded Foot Joy golf shirt, an extra-large Oikos Pro workout shirt, a Danone bucket hat with glasses and a $50 Sobeys/IGA gift card.
Valued at $60. Donated by Todd McFarlane & the Sobey'sTeam

NTV Branded Gift Set item
NTV Branded Gift Set
$5

Starting bid

Included in this gift set is an NTV branded mug, cap & hoodie (L). Valued at $50. Donated by NTV.

Nespresso Pods - 10 Sleeves item
Nespresso Pods - 10 Sleeves
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy 10 sleeves of Nespresso pods to keep you energized—whether you're at the office or working from home. Perfect for use in the office Nespresso machines or your personal one, this prize ensures your coffee cravings are covered wherever you are. Winner can choose between OriginalLine Pods or VertuoLine Pods. Valued at $350. Donated by Facilities Management.

VIP tour of the Boucherville plant with Dan Crane item
VIP tour of the Boucherville plant with Dan Crane
$75

Starting bid

A VIP tour of the Boucherville plant for you and the person (18 years and older) of your choice (family member, friend, colleague) with Dan Crane. Transportation to Boucherville not included. Donated by Dan Crane.Everything you ever wanted to know about yogurt making on this tour!

Rent Dan Crane's Office
$40

Starting bid

Looking for an office space in Boucherville to take meetings and get your work done? Rent Dan Crane’s private office for a week of your choice!

Prime Boucherville Parking Privilege – November
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy ultimate convenience with a reserved front-row parking spot at the Boucherville office for the entire month of November.

Donated by Facilities Management.

Prime Boucherville Parking Privilege – December
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy ultimate convenience with a reserved front-row parking spot at the Boucherville office for the entire month of December.

Donated by Facilities Management.

Prime Boucherville Parking Privilege – January
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy ultimate convenience with a reserved front-row parking spot at the Boucherville office for the entire month of January.

Donated by Facilities Management.

Prime Boucherville Parking Privilege – February
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy ultimate convenience with a reserved front-row parking spot at the Boucherville office for the entire month of February.

Donated by Facilities Management.

Prime Boucherville Parking Privilege – March
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy ultimate convenience with a reserved front-row parking spot at the Boucherville office for the entire month of March.

Donated by Facilities Management.

Boucherville Group Fitness - 15 Week Semester Pass
$75

Starting bid

Boost your energy and well-being with one free group training session per week for 15 weeks at the Boucherville gym. Choose between HIIT, Yoga, or Pilates—whatever fits your fitness goals. Valued at $128. Donated by Facilities Management.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!