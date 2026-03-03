2026 Festival Workshops (working)

Thursday July 16, 2025, 2:00 – 5:00 pm



Youth tickets are intended for those 25 years and under, or that require a lower barrier to entry and are keen to attend.



Writing for Tabletop Role-playing Games with Loghan Paylor - Whether you’re dreaming of creating your own campaign or hoping to write for an established publisher, this workshop will give you the tools to get started. We’ll explore TTRPG mechanics, interactive narrative design, worldbuilding, character creation, layout, and module structure. We’ll also dig into the ethics of game writing, how it differs from traditional sci-fi and fantasy writing, and all those pesky rules. Participants will leave with a structural outline for their own TTRPG module, a suggested reading list, and a layout template. No prior gaming experience required; all writers welcome!