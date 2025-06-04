2025 fishing Derby

1 Adult entry ticket (16 and up), 2 Under 16 tickets, 6 entry tickets for Lobster package and 6 tickets for Doug Wilneff Fishing Package (must be present to claim these draw tickets). We will enter a paper ticket in the draw on your behalf. Adult entry ticket provide a chance to win $1,000 - do not need to be present. We will enter a ticket on your behalf. - a chance for a $10 gift certificate to Harts General Store - need to be present

1 Adult entry ticket (16 and up), 2 Under 16 tickets, 6 entry tickets for Lobster package and 6 tickets for Doug Wilneff Fishing Package (must be present to claim these draw tickets). We will enter a paper ticket in the draw on your behalf. Adult entry ticket provide a chance to win $1,000 - do not need to be present. We will enter a ticket on your behalf. - a chance for a $10 gift certificate to Harts General Store - need to be present

More details...