2025 fishing Derby

Chance to win $1,000 as well as adult entry to fishing derby but do not have to be present to win. We will enter a paper ticket on your behalf.
Combo Value Ticket
$50
1 Adult entry ticket (16 and up), 2 Under 16 tickets, 6 entry tickets for Lobster package and 6 tickets for Doug Wilneff Fishing Package (must be present to claim these draw tickets). We will enter a paper ticket in the draw on your behalf.
Under 16 ticket
$7
Under 16 entry ticket to derby. We will enter a paper ticket on your behalf so you are eligible for prizes.
Lobster Package valued at $200 3 tickets
$10
Cooler, refreshments, and lobster donated by Bayview Contracting and Eddy Point Marina Association. Must be present to claim. We will enter a paper ticket on your behalf.
Doug Wilneff Memorial Fisher Package 3 tickets
$10
2 life jackets, Cooler, Rain gear, and fishing rod and reel. Must be present to win. We will enter a paper ticket on your behalf.
Add a donation for Guysbrough District Fish and Game Association
$
