The Pleiade Theatre Inc.
2025 Fundraising Event
26 Berkeley St
Toronto, ON M5A 2W3, Canada
General admission
CA$200
Includes food, 2 drinks, a show and a tax receipt for $160
Includes food, 2 drinks, a show and a tax receipt for $160
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Raffle Tickets
CA$5
Each ticket gives you a chance at various prizes like theatre shows!
Each ticket gives you a chance at various prizes like theatre shows!
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
5 Raffle Tickets for $20
CA$20
Each ticket gives you a chance at various prizes like theatre shows!
Each ticket gives you a chance at various prizes like theatre shows!
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout