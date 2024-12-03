Whisky & Wheels Fundraising Gala Dinner - R2R 2025

This is your chance to enjoy an evening of fine dining, premium whisky, and motorsport passion, all in support of Road To Racing Canada and its mission to fuel the dreams of Canada’s next generation of elite drivers.
Tickets are limited—secure your spot today and be part of this extraordinary event!
Dress Code: Cocktail Attire
Must be 18+ to attend
IMPORTANT NOTE: A voluntary contribution to Zeffy will be suggested before the payment step in this transaction. The contribution is NOT a requirement to continue your ticket purchase to Road To Racing, although it does allow Zeffy to continue providing this service free of charge to non-profits. If you do not wish to tip, in the confirmation message just chose "Other" in the drop down menu and then enter $0.
VIP TICKET - CHEF’S PLATE TOUR
$1,500
Elevate your Gala Dinner evening with the VIP Experience at the Whisky & Wheels Gala Dinner, an intimate and curated dining event designed for true connoisseurs of fine spirits and motorsport enthusiasts.
In addition to the regular experience, you will also receive: An intimate Dinner in a mezzanine setting hosted by True Wild’s Master Distiller,
- Special Wine & Whisky Pairings selected to complement a custom multi-course menu and discussion on the art of distilling,
- A unique Plate Tour highlighting chosen flavour profiles and exclusive True Wild releases,
Full access to the evening’s general event, including:
- Red Carpet Arrival & Valet Service,
- Elite Whisky Tastings,
- Outdoor Fire Pits & Cigar Smoking Area,
- Meet & Greet with 3 of Canada’s Top Amateur Race Car Drivers,
- Live music,
Only 15 VIP tickets available—reserve your seat for this one-of-a-kind evening!
Dress Code: Cocktail Attire
Must be 18+ to attend
IMPORTANT NOTE: A voluntary contribution to Zeffy will be suggested before the payment step in this transaction. The contribution is NOT a requirement to continue your ticket purchase to Road To Racing, although it does allow Zeffy to continue providing this service free of charge to non-profits. If you do not wish to tip, in the confirmation message just chose "Other" in the drop down menu and then enter $0.
CORPORATE TABLE of 6
$6,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
Purchase a table and support Road To Racing as a company.
Your company logo will appear on table reserved cards.
IMPORTANT NOTE: A voluntary contribution to Zeffy will be suggested before the payment step in this transaction. The contribution is NOT a requirement to continue your ticket purchase to Road To Racing, although it does allow Zeffy to continue providing this service free of charge to non-profits. If you do not wish to tip, in the confirmation message just chose "Other" in the drop down menu and then enter $0.
Ferrari Track Day & R2R Gala - Combo Ticket
$3,000
Drive. Dine. Celebrate. An exclusive opportunity to experience a Ferrari on the track and toast under the stars at Road To Racing’s Inaugural Fundraising Gala.
Ferrari Track Day Experience – June 23
● Drive your own vehicle on the
track
● 5 Laps in a Ferrari
● Hosted by Ferrari of Alberta
● Location: Rocky Mountain
Motorsports
Whisky & Wheels Gala - June 24
● VIP Dinner experience led by
Executive Chef Jeff Lusis
● Curated Whisky/Wine pairings
with in-house Sommelier Tim
Ormond
● Rick Climans Jazz Trio
● Red carpet valet service
● Elite networking with motorsport
leaders, drivers, and supporters
● Location: True Wild Distillery IMPORTANT NOTE: A voluntary contribution to Zeffy will be suggested before the payment step in this transaction. The contribution is NOT a requirement to continue your ticket purchase to Road To Racing, although it does allow Zeffy to continue providing this service free of charge to non-profits. If you do not wish to tip, in the confirmation message just chose "Other" in the drop down menu and then enter $0.
