2025 Fundraising Gala

Triple_A’s 2nd Annual Scholarship Fundraiser! 🎓🏀
🚀 It’s time to make a difference! Join Triple_A "AAA" Basketball as we host our Second Annual Scholarship Fundraiser, dedicated to supporting young athletes in their pursuit of academic and athletic excellence.
🔥 Why This Matters:
Your support helps provide scholarships for talented student-athletes, giving them access to elite training, exposure opportunities, and educational resources. No athlete should be held back due to financial barriers!
Triple_A’s 2nd Annual Scholarship Fundraiser! 🎓🏀
🚀 It’s time to make a difference! Join Triple_A "AAA" Basketball as we host our Second Annual Scholarship Fundraiser, dedicated to supporting young athletes in their pursuit of academic and athletic excellence.
🔥 Why This Matters:
Your support helps provide scholarships for talented student-athletes, giving them access to elite training, exposure opportunities, and educational resources. No athlete should be held back due to financial barriers!
Add a donation for TRIPLE_A "AAA" BASKETBALL
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!