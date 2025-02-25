2025 Fundraising Gala

Triple_A’s 2nd Annual Scholarship Fundraiser! 🎓🏀 🚀 It’s time to make a difference! Join Triple_A "AAA" Basketball as we host our Second Annual Scholarship Fundraiser, dedicated to supporting young athletes in their pursuit of academic and athletic excellence. 🔥 Why This Matters: Your support helps provide scholarships for talented student-athletes, giving them access to elite training, exposure opportunities, and educational resources. No athlete should be held back due to financial barriers!

Triple_A’s 2nd Annual Scholarship Fundraiser! 🎓🏀 🚀 It’s time to make a difference! Join Triple_A "AAA" Basketball as we host our Second Annual Scholarship Fundraiser, dedicated to supporting young athletes in their pursuit of academic and athletic excellence. 🔥 Why This Matters: Your support helps provide scholarships for talented student-athletes, giving them access to elite training, exposure opportunities, and educational resources. No athlete should be held back due to financial barriers!

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