2025 Gala & Comedy Night

ALL proceeds from the mousetraps go to TCS, you aren't actually buying a mouse trap, it is a 100% donation :)
For every $10 donated, 1 mouse trap will get added to the stage for the EPIC finale!
Donate now if you want to see JOHN walk, roll, or jump barefoot and blindfolded across a stage covered in mousetraps!
ALL proceeds from the mousetraps go to TCS, you aren't actually buying a mouse trap, it is a 100% donation :)
For every $10 donated, 1 mouse trap will get added to the stage for the EPIC finale!
Donate now if you want to see JOHN walk, roll, or jump barefoot and blindfolded across a stage covered in mousetraps!
Mouse Trap - Chris Johnson
$10
ALL proceeds from the mousetraps go to TCS, you aren't actually buying a mouse trap, it is a 100% donation :)
For every $10 donated, 1 mouse trap will get added to the stage for the EPIC finale!
Donate now if you want to see CHRIS walk, roll, or jump barefoot and blindfolded across a stage covered in mousetraps!
ALL proceeds from the mousetraps go to TCS, you aren't actually buying a mouse trap, it is a 100% donation :)
For every $10 donated, 1 mouse trap will get added to the stage for the EPIC finale!
Donate now if you want to see CHRIS walk, roll, or jump barefoot and blindfolded across a stage covered in mousetraps!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!