2025 Gala & Comedy Night

ALL proceeds from the mousetraps go to TCS, you aren't actually buying a mouse trap, it is a 100% donation :) For every $10 donated, 1 mouse trap will get added to the stage for the EPIC finale! Donate now if you want to see JOHN walk, roll, or jump barefoot and blindfolded across a stage covered in mousetraps!

ALL proceeds from the mousetraps go to TCS, you aren't actually buying a mouse trap, it is a 100% donation :) For every $10 donated, 1 mouse trap will get added to the stage for the EPIC finale! Donate now if you want to see JOHN walk, roll, or jump barefoot and blindfolded across a stage covered in mousetraps!

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