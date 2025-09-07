2025 Gatineau Hills Fiddle Festival - Single Tickets

8 Chem. Mill

Chelsea, QC J9B 1K8, Canada

Community Dance - Adult
$15

Thursday, October 23: 7-10pm

Community Dance - Youth (18 & under)
$5

Thursday, October 23: 7-10pm

Concert #1 - Adult
$40

Friday, October 24: 7:30-10:30pm (Featuring all festival artists)

Concert #1 - Youth (18 & under)
$25

Friday, October 24: 7:30-10:30pm (Featuring all festival artists)

Workshop Period 1 - Adult
$35

Saturday, October 25: 10:30am-12pm

Workshop Period 1 - Youth (18 & under)
$20

Saturday, October 25: 10:30am-12pm

Concert #2 - Adult
$20

Saturday, October 25: 1:30-2:45pm (Featuring Youth Scholarship Recipients; Pierre Schryer, Julie Schryer, and Ian Clark)

Concert #2 - Youth (18 & under)
$10

Saturday, October 25: 1:30-2:45pm (Featuring Youth Scholarship Recipients; Pierre Schryer, Julie Schryer, and Ian Clark)

Workshop Period 2 - Adult
$35

Saturday, October 25: 3-4:30pm

Workshop Period 2 - Youth (18 & under)
$20

Saturday, October 25: 3-4:30pm

Concert #3 - Adult
$35

Saturday, October 25: 7:30-10pm (Featuring Elise Boeur and Adam Iredale-Gray; Beólach)

Concert #3 - Youth (18 & under)
$20

Saturday, October 25: 7:30-10pm (Featuring Elise Boeur and Adam Iredale-Gray; Beólach)

Workshop Period 3 - Adult
$35

Sunday, October 26: 10:30am-12pm

NOTE: Pierre Schryer's Int. Fiddle workshop is FULL

Workshop Period 3 - Youth (18 & under)
$20

Sunday, October 26: 10:30am-12pm

Concert #4 - Adult
$35

Sunday, October 26: 1:30-4pm (Featuring Youth Scholarship Recipients; Alexis Chartrand and Nicolas Babineau; Open the Door for Three)

Concert #4 - Youth (18 & under)
$20

Sunday, October 26: 1:30-4pm (Featuring Youth Scholarship Recipients; Alexis Chartrand and Nicolas Babineau; Open the Door for Three)

Add a donation for Gatineau Hills Fiddle Festival

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!