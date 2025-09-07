2025 Gatineau Hills Fiddle Festival - Single Tickets

Thursday, October 23: 7-10pm
Friday, October 24: 7:30-10:30pm (Featuring all festival artists)
Saturday, October 25: 10:30am-12pm
Saturday, October 25: 1:30-2:45pm (Featuring Youth Scholarship Recipients; Pierre Schryer, Julie Schryer, and Ian Clark)
Saturday, October 25: 3-4:30pm
Saturday, October 25: 7:30-10pm (Featuring Elise Boeur and Adam Iredale-Gray; Beólach)
Sunday, October 26: 10:30am-12pm
NOTE: Pierre Schryer's Int. Fiddle workshop is FULL
Sunday, October 26: 1:30-4pm (Featuring Youth Scholarship Recipients; Alexis Chartrand and Nicolas Babineau; Open the Door for Three)
