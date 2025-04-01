2025 Golf Classic WIAIH-Richard Held

Hosted by
Use this type of ticket to pay for a confirmed foursome. Includes golf, cart, breakfast brunch, drinks & buffet dinner, as well as contests for 4 players. A tax receipt will be issued after the event for a portion of the cost.
Use this type of ticket if you are confirmed as a single individual player or if each player on your confirmed foursome is paying for her/his own registration. This fee includes golf, cart, breakfast brunch, drinks & buffet dinner, as well as contests for one individual. A tax receipt will be issued after the event for a portion of the cost.
Hole sponsorship with free signage. Do not forget to send a copy of your logo by email to [email protected]. Preferred format is EPS, PDF, JPG or PNG. Invoice provided. No tax receipt will be issued.
From 4.30 to 6:30 pm in the clubhouse. Includes beer, wine and buffet dinner.
