2025 Golf Fore Kids Partnership Opportunities (Sponsorship)

905-728-5121 ext 222
Benefits & Opportunities:
Naming opportunity for 2025 Golf Fore Kids Charity Golf Tournament
Inclusion in the 2025 partnership package distributed to all partners and participants
Two foursome entries- includes golf, shared power carts, lunch and dinner
One Premium Hole (tees and greens) Partnership included
Exclusive company signage at designated tee
Opportunity to host your designated hole, including extra signage, collateral, and/or activity or contest (on-course engagement)
Opportunity to address guest during dinner portion of program
Social media promotion (with link to corporate profile)
Media promotion (local radio)
Opportunity to provide branded item as part of the golfer gift (approx. 120 items)
Company banner on display at registration
Recognition on registration billboard
Recognition on all printed materials
Company name and logo display on organization website through 2025
Company name and logo on BGC Durham's digital signage (433 Eulalie)
Platinum Partner ***Please call for payment***
$5,000
905-728-5121 ext 222
Benefits & Opportunities:
Inclusion in the 2025 partnership package distributed to all partners and participants
One foursome entry- includes golf, shared power carts, lunch and dinner
One Premium Hole (tees and greens) Partnership included
Exclusive company signage at designated tee
Opportunity to host your designated hole, including extra signage, collateral, and/or activity or contest (on-course engagement)
Social media promotion (with link to corporate profile)
Media promotion (local radio)
Opportunity to provide branded item as part of the golfer gift (approx. 120 items)
Company banner on display at registration
Recognition on registration billboard
Recognition on all printed materials
Company name and logo display on organization website through 2025
Company name and logo on BGC Durham's digital signage (433 Eulalie)
Dinner Partner
$3,000
Benefits & Opportunities:
Premium logo recognition and company name with meal
Opportunity to provide company business card, brochure or gift to each dinner guest
Two Golf Registrations/Entries-includes golf, shared power carts, lunch and dinner
Sponsorship recognition on registration billboard
Recognition on all printed materials and digital advertising
Company name and logo display on organization website through 2025
Company name and logo on BGC Durham's digital signage (433 Eulalie)
One Hole Partnership included
Opportunity to host your designated hole, including extra signage, collateral, and/or activity or contest (on-course engagement)
Social media promotion (with link to corporate profile)
Media promotion (local radio)
Opportunity to provide branded item as part of the golfer gift (approx. 120 items)
Lunch Partner
$2,500
Benefits & Opportunities:
Premium logo recognition and company name at Lunch
Sponsorship recognition on registration billboard
Recognition on all printed materials and digital advertising
Company name and logo display on organization website through 2025
Company name and logo on BGC Durham's digital signage (433 Eulalie)
One Hole Partnership included
Opportunity to host your designated hole, including extra signage, collateral, and/or activity or contest (on-course engagement)
Social media promotion (with link to corporate profile)
Media promotion (local radio)
Opportunity to provide branded item as part of the golfer gift (approx. 120 items)
Hospitality Cart Partner
$1,000
Benefits & Opportunities:
Premium logo recognition and company name with meal
Sponsorship recognition on registration billboard
Recognition on all printed materials and digital advertising
Company name and logo display on organization website through 2024
Company name and logo on BGC Durham's digital signage (433 Eulalie)
One Hole Partnership included
Opportunity to host your designated hole, including extra signage, collateral, and/or activity or contest (on-course engagement)
Social media promotion (with link to corporate profile)
Media promotion (local radio)
Opportunity to provide branded item as part of the golfer gift (approx. 120 items)
Golfer Gift Partner (Available: 2)
$3,000
Benefits & Opportunities:
Company sign at designated hole (tees & greens)
Company Name and logo displayed on Club website through 2025
Social media promotion with link to corporate profile
Provide branded item as part of the the golfer gift bag (approx. 120 items)
Golf Cart Partner ***SOLD-LENNOX FINANCIAL***
$1,000
Benefits & Opportunities:
Premium logo recognition and company name on golf cart
Sponsorship recognition on registration billboard
Recognition on all printed materials and digital advertising
Company name and logo display on organization website through 2025
Company name and logo on BGC Durham's digital signage (433 Eulalie)
Social media promotion (with link to corporate profile)
Opportunity to provide branded item as part of the golfer gift (approx. 120 items)
Golfer Snack Partner
$750
Benefits & Opportunities:
Premium logo recognition and company name on signage
Sponsorship recognition on registration billboard
Recognition on all printed materials and digital advertising
Company name and logo display on organization website through 2025
Company name and logo on BGC Durham's digital signage (433 Eulalie)
Social media promotion (with link to corporate profile)
Opportunity to provide branded item as part of the golfer gift (approx. 120 items)
Auction Partner
$500
Benefits & Opportunities:
Premium logo recognition and company name on signage
Sponsorship recognition on registration billboard
Recognition on all printed materials and digital advertising
Company name and logo display on organization website through 2025
Company name and logo on BGC Durham's digital signage (433 Eulalie)
Social media promotion (with link to corporate profile)
Opportunity to provide branded item as part of the golfer gift (approx. 120 items)
Patron Partner
$1,750
Benefits & Opportunities:
Logo recognition on registration billboard
Recognition on all printed materials
Company name and logo display on BGC Durham’s website through 2025
Company name and logo on BGC Durham's digital signage (433 Eulalie Ave.)
One Foursome Entry-includes shared power carts, lunch and dinner
2 hole partnerships (non exclusive)
Opportunity to host your designated hole, including extra signage, collateral, and/or activity or contest (on-course engagement)
Social media promotion (with link to corporate profile)
Opportunity to provide branded item as part of the golfer gift (approx. 120 items)
Hole Contest Partner-Longest Drive
$250
Benefits & Opportunities:
Logo recognition on registration billboard
Recognition on all printed materials and digital advertising
Company name and logo display on organization website through 2025
Company name and logo on BGC Durham's digital signage (433 Eulalie)
Opportunity to provide prizing for winners
Opportunity to host your designated hole, including extra signage, collateral, and/or activity or contest (on-course engagement)
Social media promotion (with link to corporate profile)
Opportunity to provide branded item as part of the golfer gift (approx. 120 items)
Hole Contest Partner - Closest to the Pin
$250
Benefits & Opportunities:
Logo recognition on registration billboard
Recognition on all printed materials and digital advertising
Company name and logo display on organization website through 2025
Company name and logo on BGC Durham's digital signage (433 Eulalie)
Opportunity to provide prizing for winners
Opportunity to host your designated hole, including extra signage, collateral, and/or activity or contest (on-course engagement)
Social media promotion (with link to corporate profile)
Opportunity to provide branded item as part of the golfer gift (approx. 120 items)
Hole Contest Partner - Hole In One ***SOLD-FRASER FORD***
$250
Benefits & Opportunities:
Logo recognition on registration billboard
Recognition on all printed materials and digital advertising
Company name and logo display on organization website through 2024
Company name and logo on BGC Durham's digital signage (433 Eulalie)
Opportunity to provide prizing for winners
Opportunity to host your designated hole, including extra signage, collateral, and/or activity or contest (on-course engagement)
Social media promotion (with link to corporate profile)
Opportunity to provide branded item as part of the golfer gift (approx. 120 items)
Hole Contest Partner - Putting Contest
$250
Benefits & Opportunities:
Logo recognition on registration billboard
Recognition on all printed materials and digital advertising
Company name and logo display on organization website through 2025
Company name and logo on BGC Durham's digital signage (433 Eulalie)
Opporutnity to provide prizing for winners
Opportunity to host your designated hole, including extra signage, collateral, and/or activity or contest (on-course engagement)
Social media promotion (with link to corporate profile)
Opportunity to provide branded item as part of the golfer gift (approx. 120 items)
Premium Hole Partner (tees & greens-exclusivity)
$250
Benefits & Opportunities:
Sponsorship recognition on registration billboard
Recognition on all printed materials and digital advertising
Company name and logo display on organization website through 2025
Company name and logo on BGC Durham's digital signage (433 Eulalie)
Premium Hole Partnership includes signage at tees and greens
Opportunity to host your designated hole, including extra signage, collateral, and/or activity or contest (on-course engagement)
Social media promotion (with link to corporate profile)
Opportunity to provide branded item as part of the golfer gift (approx. 120 items)
Hole Partner
$175
Benefits & Opportunities:
Sponsorship recognition on registration billboard
Recognition on all printed materials and digital advertising
Company name and logo display on organization website through 2025
Company name and logo on BGC Durham's digital signage (433 Eulalie)
Opportunity to host your designated hole, including extra signage, collateral, and/or activity or contest (on-course engagement)
Social media promotion (with link to corporate profile)
Media promotion (local radio)
Opportunity to provide branded item as part of the golfer gift (approx. 120 items)
