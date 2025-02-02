2025 Golf Fore Kids Partnership Opportunities (Sponsorship)

905-728-5121 ext 222 Benefits & Opportunities: Naming opportunity for 2025 Golf Fore Kids Charity Golf Tournament Inclusion in the 2025 partnership package distributed to all partners and participants Two foursome entries- includes golf, shared power carts, lunch and dinner One Premium Hole (tees and greens) Partnership included Exclusive company signage at designated tee Opportunity to host your designated hole, including extra signage, collateral, and/or activity or contest (on-course engagement) Opportunity to address guest during dinner portion of program Social media promotion (with link to corporate profile) Media promotion (local radio) Opportunity to provide branded item as part of the golfer gift (approx. 120 items) Company banner on display at registration Recognition on registration billboard Recognition on all printed materials Company name and logo display on organization website through 2025 Company name and logo on BGC Durham's digital signage (433 Eulalie)

