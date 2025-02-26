2025 Golf Fore Kids Registration-***OPENS MARCH 17, 2025***

Registration Includes:
-Admission to Golf Fore Kids at Oshawa Golf & Curling Club
-Shared power carts -- two per foursome
-Shotgun Start / Scramble Format
-Two high-quality meals - BBQ Lunch and Buffet Dinner
Pop Up Shopping Experience with Full Wedge Golf (golfer gift)
-$100 tax receipt (eligible amount per golfer)
-Access to Driving Range (11am-1pm)
-Contest holes, 50/50 Duck Derby (yes, we said Duck Derby - you will not want to miss it!)
-Mobile Auction and your chance to win 2 tickets to anywhere WestJet Flies!!!
Single Registration - Regular Rate
$350
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!