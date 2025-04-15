Pregnancy Care Centre Grande Prairie & Area

4th Annual Pregnancy Care Centre Golf Tournament - Together We Drive Hope

Range Rd 53

Sexsmith, AB T0H 3C0, Canada

Individual Golfer (Played in teams of 4)
$200
Join us for this fun (best ball format) golf tournament at Spruce Meadows Golf & Country Club! You may be paired up with other individual golfers to complete a team of 4. June 19, 2025 Tickets Include * 18 holes with activities * Delicious lunch & dinner * Men's and Ladies Prizes • Swag Bags • Contest & Games • Networking Opportunities • Much, Much, More!
Team Registration (Includes 4 Golfers)
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Join us with your team of 4 golfers for this fun (best ball format) golf tournament at Spruce Meadows Golf & Country Club June 19, 2025 Tickets Include * 18 holes with activities * Delicious lunch & dinner * Men's and Ladies Prizes • Swag Bags • Contest & Games • Networking Opportunities • Much, Much, More!
Join us for Dinner Only (for non-players)
$50
Not golfing with us today? Join us for dinner.
