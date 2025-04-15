4th Annual Pregnancy Care Centre Golf Tournament - Together We Drive Hope

Join us for this fun (best ball format) golf tournament at Spruce Meadows Golf & Country Club! You may be paired up with other individual golfers to complete a team of 4. June 19, 2025 Tickets Include * 18 holes with activities * Delicious lunch & dinner * Men's and Ladies Prizes • Swag Bags • Contest & Games • Networking Opportunities • Much, Much, More!

Join us for this fun (best ball format) golf tournament at Spruce Meadows Golf & Country Club! You may be paired up with other individual golfers to complete a team of 4. June 19, 2025 Tickets Include * 18 holes with activities * Delicious lunch & dinner * Men's and Ladies Prizes • Swag Bags • Contest & Games • Networking Opportunities • Much, Much, More!

More details...