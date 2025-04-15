4th Annual Pregnancy Care Centre Golf Tournament - Together We Drive Hope

Join us for this fun (best ball format) golf tournament at
Spruce Meadows Golf & Country Club! You may be paired up with other individual golfers to complete a team of 4.
June 19, 2025
Tickets Include
* 18 holes with activities
* Delicious lunch & dinner
* Men's and Ladies Prizes
• Swag Bags
• Contest & Games
• Networking Opportunities
• Much, Much, More!
Team Registration (Includes 4 Golfers)
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Join us with your team of 4 golfers for this fun (best ball format) golf tournament at Spruce Meadows Golf & Country Club
June 19, 2025
Tickets Include
* 18 holes with activities
* Delicious lunch & dinner
* Men's and Ladies Prizes
• Swag Bags
• Contest & Games
• Networking Opportunities
• Much, Much, More!
Join us for Dinner Only (for non-players)
$50
Not golfing with us today? Join us for dinner.
Add a donation for Pregnancy Care Centre Grande Prairie & Area
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!