FAST IBA Toronto Family Summer Picnic

Area A

1275 Mississauga Vly Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5A 3R8, Canada

FAST Alumni & Family Adult Ticket
$30

Exclusively for FAST alumni and their immediate family members. It allows entry for one adult to the Joint Picnic of FAST and IBA Alumni in Canada.

Voting members can contact the FANAC Board for the $5 discount code.

IBA Alumni & Family Adult Ticket
$30

Exclusively for IBA alumni and their immediate family members. It allows entry for one adult to the Joint Picnic of FAST and IBA Alumni in Canada. Ineligible tickets will be cancelled.

CPAC Guest
$25

Ticket option for Executive Committee and Board Members of Associations affiliated with the Consortium of Pakistani Associations in Canada (CPAC), excluding FANAC and IACC Board Members

Alumni Children (3-15 years)
$20
Children (Under 3 years)
Free
Add a donation for FAST-NU Alumni Canada

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!