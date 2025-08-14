2025 Guelph Conference - Hotel

Hosted by
About this event
This is a per room charge for 3 nights (up to 4 people). No additional taxes will be charged, and parking is included
This is for only ONE night at the hotel. Please indicate which night(s) you need
This is for EACH meal per person for those who are staying at the hotel or are visiting for the day. Please add as many meals as you will have (if 2 people will have 5 meals, please add 10 meals)
This covers all meals for one individual
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!